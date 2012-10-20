The 10 Commandments Of 21st Century Franchise Production

[Special Note: This text is drawn from Jeff Gomez’s keynote speech at the StoryWorld 2012

conference.]



Photo: Disney / Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series of movies has grossed nearly $4 billion through the release of “The Avengers.”Apple Inc.’s market cap is hovering at around $600 billion, making it the highest valued company in the world. Both of these have been surprising to observers in their respective industries, but not to me.

Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios and Steve Jobs at Apple both intuited that in the age of pervasive media most people are receiving stories differently, so they have to be told stories in new and innovative ways. Kevin and Steve instinctively understood that a new framework for storytelling is on the rise, one that integrates a savvy combination of brand essence, participative narrative and a final product of surprising quality.

I’m here to tell you that this framework is something that is not magic from the ether. It is something that is knowable and doable for the rest of us, and in just a minute I’m going to break it down for you.

Big brands and big entertainment have been facing tough times. Long-established models for reaching and enticing mass audiences are faltering: TV commercials are being zapped, radio spots ignored, and print ads are becoming as scarce as the paper they’re printed on.

Media and consumer products conglomerates continue to rely on third party producers and advertising agencies to tell the stories that will sell their brands, but most of these houses continue to employ increasingly rickety old school techniques. They’re still hanging their pitches on a money shot, a funny joke, 30-seconds of exposition. It’s only getting easier for audiences to avoid all that.

“There is a new set of rules to consider if you’re going to maximise the potential for success.”

The stakes are rising to new highs—major brand launches or movie releases can cost tens of millions and gross exponentially more for their owners if successful. But there is still a remarkable amount of guesswork involved.

What kind of business still bets $500 million and a year’s profit potential on a single human being? That would be a movie studio wagering on a writer to finish a good enough script for the next instalment of their superhero franchise. Have a new smart phone to sell? Hire an ad agency to come up with a campaign, but does it have to be one that focuses on insulting millions of users of your rival’s product?

But there are a growing number of companies taking a different tack. Much of this has to do with owners of the entertainment “story world” (the world depicted in multiple books, movies, video games or apps) or the product line taking a more proactive role in understanding the fundamental tenets of their brands. The rest lays in acknowledging that story and technology are now engaged in an intricate dance, one in which the audience is ever more deeply involved.

Photo: screencap

So if you’ve got a big story to tell, and if you need to tell it to a huge number of people, there is a new set of rules to consider if you’re going to maximise the potential for success. So here for the first time is a breakdown of the framework that Kevin and Steve knew in their bones, The 10 Commandments of 21st Century Franchise Production:1. Know the Essence of Your Brand and Never Stray From It

Before embarking on a multi-year journey generating a rich product line or multiple feature films, with messaging and extensions across multiple media platforms, you must take ownership of the creative asset that is your franchise story world. You must gain an intimate understanding of why it is successful and how it resonates with a mass audience. Knowing this will allow you to properly plan for the building of its characters, narratives, iconography, and themes. What is your brand or story world giving to your audience? What questions does it answer? What gifts does it give? If all your communication is flesh, brand essence is bone.

2. The Story World is Unstoppable and Rules Over All

Once you have a fundamental understanding of your franchise universe, you must commit to its health, integrity and proliferation above everything and everyone else. Creative visionaries, agencies, actors, directors, marketing, licensing, must all be committed to serving the needs of the story world.

3. Franchise Visionaries Must Put Up Tent Poles Now, Even If They Have to Move Them Later

Your campaign must not grind to a halt because you are waiting for a single person to come up with a good idea. Crafting a multi-year blueprint for your franchise is a daunting proposition, but it enables you to plan for the proper construction and implementation of your story world. Plans can (and will) change, but long-range benchmarks will serve as guideposts rather than obstacles, and this will bring progression, evolution and momentum to your story world.

“Once you have a fundamental understanding of your franchise universe, you must commit to its health, integrity and proliferation above everything and everyone else.”

4. Studio & Producers Must Secure Best Possible Talent for the Job, But Talent Must Never Roadblock Ongoing Story World

Some of the most successful feature film series of the last 30 years (“Star Wars,” “Harry Potter, “Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shrek,” “Twilight,” and “Hunger Games”) have something very important in common: the varied creative talent (writers, producers, directors, and actors) across multiple years and/or multiple films have all accepted and embraced the fact that they stand in service not just to the product at hand, but to the greater story world of the franchise.

5. Create Highly organised Resources for Canon and Assets

Once the story world has been defined, a comprehensive living document of its characters,

locations, history, distinctive elements, and brand essence must be created as a common

resource to be observed by all major stakeholders. This is sometimes known as a Franchise

Mythology. This document must be accompanied by a centralized system granting key stakeholders access to approved creative assets. This in turn promotes brand integrity.