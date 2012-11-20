WORK HARD, PARTY HARD: America's Most Intense Colleges

Photo: Flickr/Symic
College is all about striking the right balance between work and play. Sure, you want to go to that kegger — but only after you’ve finished studying for the upcoming exam.At some schools, though, students take it to the next level, studying diligently for hours and then raging all night long.
Our friends at College Prowler compiled a list of the most intense schools where students work hard and party hard. College Prowler ranks schools based on input from real students at the schools. To compile this list, they considered schools that students said have the toughest workloads and schools that students said have the most raging party scenes.
We’ve included some comments that students posted on College Prowler about the schools.
Location: Ithaca, New York
Founded: 1865
Undergraduate Students: 13,905
'Fantastic Range of Options -- Great range of nightlife options, from frat parties, dorm parties (in your first year), collegetown bars (must be over 21 / have an ID). It's a fantastic mix, and everyone stays on campus, so you get to see a lot of your class (and other years) out at night. Only downside is that the bars close at 1:00am. Otherwise, love it.'
'Great Course Offerings -- There are many courses to choose from. I have had pretty good professors. Workload is high, but as expected at an Ivy League school. One thing that could be seen as negative is the highly competitive nature in some pre-med courses.'
Location: Lexington, Virginia
Founded: 1749
Undergraduate Students: 1,789
'Work Hard, Play Harder -- If sleep is of high importance to you, this is not the place for you. Plan to spend 45 hours plus doing school work each week. Plan to be heavily involved in at least one extracurricular activity. AND plan to go out for at AT LEAST 3 nights a week. Everyone here is smart and driven, but EVERYONE here lets loose. Everyone works hard, AND EVERYONE plays hard.'
Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
Founded: 1908
Undergraduate Students: 17,086
'JMU is recognised as a huge party school by many, and people are not wrong about this. A saying at JMU is 'work hard, and play hard'. During the week, you work hard and focus on academics but on the weekends there are parties everywhere. The most popular are apartment parties, house parties, and fraternity parties, but if you are a fan of bars and clubs there are a few in the area that I would rate as decent.'
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Founded: 1820
Undergraduate Students: 31,061
'The nightlife is amazing! You will constantly find something to do here. As a freshman you may have a difficult time at first but there's always usually something going on at the stadium.'
'A lot depends on the professor, could end up with someone amazing, some not so much. There is just so much to choose from, you are bound to find something you love.'
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Founded: 1860
Undergraduate Students: 22,207
'With greeks and many bars in the area there is a pretty active night life around LSU with many cool places. LSU has a bus system that runs late night and early morning for people that cannot drive or get transportation back to their homes.'
'The professors are excellent and very knowledgable. The curriculum is varied, and the registration process is easy and fast.'
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Founded: 1769
Undergraduate Students: 4,146
'Academics at Dartmouth are great! There is a class on anything you can imagine and the professors are always available and willing to talk to you during office hours. Professors are also always willing to offer lab work or internships.'
'Though dominated by frat parties, the nightlife is very lively and people are super welcoming.'
Location: San Marcos, Texas
Founded: 1899
Undergraduate Students: 21,221
'There are many parties over the weekends, mostly off campus. Most, if not all of the clubs are 21 or older.'
'The workload is a lot. The professors seem to pile it on you. It is all good knowledge though.'
Location: Los Angeles, California
Founded: 1919
Undergraduate Students: 25,634
'The classes present offer a variety of things to do. They can be hands on, cause you to think a lot, or a lot or writing is required. Anyone will be able to find their fit for classes at UCLA.'
'Nightlife is alright here, but it could be hard to go out if you aren't involved in Greek life. Not as good as it is at USC or UCSB, but that's only because we study more than they do.'
Location: Amherst, Mass.
Founded: 1863
Undergraduate Students: 19,315
'Overall there's a good amount of different academics offered, teachers are great and really interact with their students if you approach them. Biggest advantages at UMass has to be research opportunities for undergraduate students.'
'Over the years, UMass has gained a reputation for being a huge party school. You can always find a party any day of the week, but if you aren't into that sort of thing, it's extremely easy to stay away from.'
Location: Tucson, Arizona
Founded: 1885
Undergraduate Students: 27,073
'Parties Are Easy to Find. I'm under 21 so I don't know to much about the bar scene, but there is always a house party. Greek life is huge although pretty exclusive to females and fellow brothers. Other than that most house parties are pretty chill and cheap.'
'I have almost always had great teachers, but many of my friends say they have not had the same luck. From my experience, the professors have been helpful and understanding.'
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Founded: 1867
Undergraduate Students: 20,809
'We get a bad rep on some websites, but don't let that fool you. The classes are very competitive and expect to study.'
'WVU definitely has a lot of nightlife, the club scene is always the biggest on week days and house parties and frat parties are usually the party scenes on the weekend. The craziest parties tend to happen on holidays and gamedays. Even if you're underage theres always something to do every night for all ages since most clubs are 18 and up.'
Location: Madison, Wisconsin
Founded: 1848
Undergraduate Students: 27,251
'People go out every night, which is facilitated by the incredible public transportation system Madison has in place. Almost all dance clubs let in underagers, but for the most part, any place that serves alcohol is going to be 21+ after 9pm.'
'The academics here are top of the line. Although Wisconsin is known largely as a party school, people study just as much, if not more than they go out. There is a large emphasis on academic excellence and obtaining educational success.'
Location: San Diego, California
Founded: 1897
Undergraduate Students: 22,713
SDSU is known for its nightlife. It is about 15 minutes from downtown where you have all sorts of options there (club, loge, 18+) . It also has local bars close by to walk to and if not greek row is on campus!'
'Wide Variety of Classes and Professors -- Due to the fact that SDSU is such a large school, there are many options for classes to take and many classes are taught by multiple professors.'
Location: East Lansing, Michigan
Founded: 1855
Undergraduate Students: 33,618
'Academics are top notch at MSU. They have a great business school and a great agriculture program.'
'East Lansing is full of bars which is unfortunate for students only in their first or second year at State. After that though, the bar scene is pretty great. Until then, house parties all over campus and in surrounding neighborhoods will have to suffice. (And do so nicely.)'
Location: Washington, D.C.
Founded: 1867
Undergraduate Students: 6,570
'We Like to PARTY! Howard University is a party school. Once the classes are done and studying is finished, we party like its our last time! There's a social, house party, clubs, nearby schools events. We have so many options you cant go bored at Howard. We're located in D.C. that's a whole other list of possible things to do.'
'The professors really care about your success and are willing to help you. They usually make learning in class interesting and push you to reach your potential.'
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Founded: 1834
Undergraduate Students: 5,452
'Many Options and Resources Available -- The liberal arts major is already flexible, but the different topics of study are wide. Professors are eager to help students who want to succeed, but as always students must seek resources on their own.'
'There is literally always something to do. There's always frat parties and tons of bars and places to listen to music.'
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Founded: 1885
Undergraduate Students: 50,484
'If you like parties, then ASU is the place for you. Everyone drinks, even if they are underage. Mill Avenue is nothing but trashy bar and nightclubs and there is lots of smoking and drugs. The campus police tend to be lazy and there is not a lot of law enforcement on campus. ASU is absolutely a party school.'
'There is a huge variety of academics offered at Arizona State... Workload, professors, and curriculum all depends on the academic you are interested in. Class discussions and group studies are encouraged.'
Location: Gainesville, Florida
Founded: 1853
Undergraduate Students: 31,304
'The professors are very knowledgeable and try to set you up for success in future classes. The workload is tough, as most health students expect but the class sizes are small enough to ask professors questions in class.'
'If you're into the nightlife scene, UF is the place to be...There are midtown bar areas, which I think serves more of the 21+ population since they serve drinks but 18+ people are also welcome. Then there's downtown where the nightclubs and hookah lounges are. The public transportation system makes sure that you get home/dorm safely because they run till 3am (an hour after the clubs close). Overall, nightlife is great here.'
Location: Austin, Texas
Founded: 1883
Undergraduate Students: 35,364
'The professors are pretty hard on students but this ultimately helps us in the long run. As a nursing major the workload for some of the science classes was very overwhelming. I would always suggest to start off school taking 12 hrs, see if you can handle that, then move up to 15 hrs. GPA is everything, so you should never put that in jeopardy by trying to overload yourself.'
'There is always something going on with UT students! The bus system is wonderful about keeping college kids from driving, and Austin provides a wide variety of nighttime activities for a wide variety of people to enjoy.'
Location: New Brunswick, New Jersey
Founded: 1766
Undergraduate Students: 27,588
'Night life is great for students that are older than 21 because of the many bars in New Brunswick. Younger students usually attend house parties, which can be a hit or bust depending on the night.'
'The professors are all extremely knowledgeable in both my majors, have written books, and created the very theories I study.'
Location: Champaign, Illinois
Founded: 1867
Undergraduate Students: 30,639
'Great professors and instructors. You will meet some of the most intelligent people that you will EVER meet here. There is a great diversity subjects and the lecture halls are thrumming with millions of ideas and thought provoking concepts. The air is veritably crackling with brain activity. But the clubs, societies and even the parties are fantastic as well.'
'UIUC is a party school so drugs and alcohol are definitely abundant but the school doesn't fail to encourage students to be safe by providing mandatory drug and alcohol safety classes.'
Location: Santa Barbara, California
Founded: 1905
Undergraduate Students: 18,318
'The parties are pretty good, you just have to meet the right people to hang out with. To get into the good parties you pretty much have to know who ever is throwing it or go in with a group of girls. Most of the good clubs are in downtown, and are for 21 and up. The music is good but there just need to be more of a variety.'
'I love our school for academics, everyone I know that graduated already has a job and it's only been a month. Many have gotten into grad school or law school as well! You will learn a lot, but also be well rounded.'
Location: Hamilton, New York
Founded: 1819
Undergraduate Students: 2,885
'Almost everybody drinks (if you don't when you get there, chances are you will have at least given it a shot while you were there). It's upstate New York, what else are you going to do on a Saturday night in the middle of February?'
'The Wonders of Liberal Arts -- Almost every department at Colgate is exceptional... Students can partake in research over the summer and during the year in most fields, not just the sciences. I haven't had an internship yet, but I'm going to be working with my chemistry professor this summer helping with his research.'
Location: Athens, Georgia
Founded: 1785
Undergraduate students: 24,673
'Many knock UGA as a party school. We're well rounded, but let there be no mistake. UGA has become more selective 15 out of 16 straight years Michael Adams has been president. Our 2016 student profile is outstanding.'
'The University of Georgia is not really a big drug college. Alcohol is more likely the only thing that kids tend to struggle with since UGA is one of the top party schools in Georgia. Peer pressure is not something that happens for the most part. Either certain people do or they just don't. If caught drinking under-aged their are definitely consequences and they are definitely reinforced!'
