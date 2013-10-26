10 College Dorms With Awesome Amenities

Cramped spaces, cinderblock walls, and low-grade lighting are the things first-year college students expect from their housing experiences. You won’t find any of that in the dorms on this list, however.

We’ve researched schools across the country using a number of resources — the Princeton Review, Collegeprowler.com, and official housing websites — to compile a list of the 10 dorms that provide the most unique living and learning experience.

From TempurPedic mattresses and private pools to special learning communities, these dorms have all the amenities you could ever want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.