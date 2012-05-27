How The Cops Finally Made An Arrest In A 20-Year-Old Murder Of A 'Strip Club King'

Robert Peterson, 14; John Schuessler, 13; and Anton Schuessler, 11; disappeared in October 1955.

Their naked bodies were later found near Chicago, in a Cook County forest preserve, according to an AP article from 2007.

After 40 years of no results, police eventually stumbled upon Kenneth Hansen while investigating horse killings and the 1977 disappearance of Helen Vorhees Brach. During the investigation, Special Agents John Rotunno and Jim Grady found people who implicated Hansen in the Schuessler-Peterson murders, the AP reported.

Hansen was eventually arrested in 1972 on an arson charge and later charged with killing the three boys. He was convicted in 1995 but the Illinois Appellate Court overturned the conviction five years later.

Hansen went on trial again in 2002 and was found guilty, according to the AP. He later died behind bars in 2007.