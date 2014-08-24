10 Apps You Probably Never Heard Of That Employees Are Sneaking Into Work

One of the biggest changes to our work lives is that we now control much of our own technology.

With our tablets, smartphones and cloud services, if we need an app, we get it ourselves.

This is drastically different than the way work tech used to be: bought by IT, set up by IT, issued by IT and controlled by IT. You didn’t like what you were given? Oh well.

Interestingly, this has created problems for IT professionals, who are still on the hook, often legally, for making sure that all tech is properly paid for and no sensitive corporate secrets are leaked, lost or hacked.

The apps that employees bring in has been dubbed “shadow IT.” A company called Skyhigh Networks helps IT departments discover these apps to make sure they are licensed properly and secure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.