10 Clips That Made Glenn Beck Into The $32 Million Man

Beck’s losing viewers, but love him or hate him, he’s still on top.

By now, you’ve probably read about the fact that Fox News host Glenn Beck’s ratings have plummeted by almost 30% since the beginning of the year.That translates into a loss of around 800,000 viewers—down from 2.9 million in January to 2.1 million in April.



But people watch less TV in April than they do in January, and Beck is actually doing a lot better than most of his competitors.

And love him or hate him, the $32 million media mogul is still a ratings powerhouse. He leads the 5 p.m. time slot and remains the second-highest-rated cable news host.

Why is the world so riveted by this guy?

Watch 10 clips that made Glenn Beck a cable news giant >

