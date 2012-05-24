These 10 Cities Have The Worst Speed Traps In America

Photo: weshtv via YouTube

It’s driving season.Which also means it’s speed trap season.



The National Motorists Association, a nonprofit group dedicated to stopping the use of traffic tickets to “generate revenue,” ranks the U.S. cities with the most aggressive driving enforcement, according to GasBuddy.com.

Despite (or perhaps because of) its world-class public transit system, New York comes out tops.

Here’s the full list.

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. Houston

4. Las Vegas

5. Washington DC

6. St. Louis

7. Orlando

8. Chicago

9. Colorado Springs

10. Austin

There’s also a map where you can see where the traps are located. You can also add one yourself and save fellow drivers some grief.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.