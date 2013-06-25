10 Cities Where You'll Find The Happiest Workers

Franco Folini via FlickrThe growing tech industry has made the Bay Area a great place to work.



Glassdoor, a jobs and career community, recently released its employee satisfaction report with San Jose and San Francisco taking the two top spots. Based on employee reviews, workers living in San Jose are most satisfied when it comes to their compensation and benefit packages.

Interestingly, both cities are home to a number of companies that made Glassdoor’s Top 50 Best Places to Work for 2013 report, including Google, LinkedIn, Agilent Technologies, Apple, Facebook, Riverbed Technology and Salesforce.com.

The report takes into account overall employment satisfaction, compensation and benefits satisfaction, senior management satisfaction, expectations for company outlook and the number of employers hiring in the 50 largest U.S. metros.

Below are the top 10 cities where employees are the most satisfied:

1. San Jose, Calif. 3.4 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.4 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in San Jose, Calif. are Stanford University, Google and Intuit. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, program manager, and sales associate. 2. San Francisco, Calif. 3.4 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.3 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in San Francisco, Calif. are Riverbed Technology, AppDynamics and Salesforce.com. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, online sales representative, and sales associate. 3. Seattle, Wash. 3.4 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.4 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Seattle, Wash. are Zillow, Starbucks, and Nordstrom. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, sales associate, and barista. 4. Salt Lake City, Utah 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.2 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Salt Lake City, Utah are Intermountain Healthcare, University of Utah, and Overstock.com. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, sales associate, and customer service representative. 5. Washington, D.C. 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.3 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Washington, D.C. are Motley Fool, U.S. Army, and Georgetown University. The most in-demand jobs are program manager, systems engineer, and registered nurse. 6. Orlando, Fl. 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.2 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Orlando, Fl. are the University of Central Florida, Disney Parks and Resorts, and Universal Orlando Resort. The most in-demand jobs are physical therapist, customer service representative, and restaurant employee. 7. San Diego, Calif. 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.3 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in San Diego, Calif. are QUALCOMM, UC San Diego and the U.S. Navy. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, registered nurse, and personal trainer. 8. Boston, Mass. 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.2 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Boston, Mass. are MIT, Massachusetts General Hospital and HubSpot. The most in-demand jobs are business analyst, financial analyst, and software engineer. 9. Memphis, Tenn. 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.2 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Memphis, Tenn. are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and FedEx. The most in-demand jobs are registered nurse, sales associate, and event specialist. 10. Austin, Texas 3.3 our of 5 overall satisfaction rating. 3.2 out of 5 compensation and benefits rating. The companies that are highest-rated by employees in Austin, Texas are The University of Texas at Austin, National Instruments, and Whole Foods. The most in-demand jobs are software engineer, business analyst, and sales associate.

