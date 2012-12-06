The 10 Global Cities With The Best Infrastructure

Photo: paul bica via flickr Creative Common
Some cities world’s densest cities run like clockwork, while others are plagued by traffic, flight delays, and utility outages.Human resources consulting firm Mercer just released a ranking of the global cities with the best infrastructures, based on electricity supply, water availability, telephone and mail services, public transportation, traffic congestion, and the range of international flights from local airports.
European cities dominated the rankings, with four of the top five spots.
Germany did well in particular, with four cities in the top 10, including the second and third ranked cities.
The University of British Columbia's (UBC) Bioenergy Research and Demonstration Facility was named one of the world's 100 most innovative and inspiring projects urban infrastructure projects by KPMG.
UBC's clean energy project will be the world's first biomass-fuelled heat-and-power generation system operating on a community-sized scale, the university said in July.
Sydney's placement on the list is not without controversy.
PricewaterhouseCoopers called it the fourth-worst major city in the world for transport and infrastructure.
Hong Kong's metro system, the MTR, is considered by some to be the best in the world. One report states as many as 90 per cent of all travel in Hong Kong is conducted on the MTR.
Copenhagen's small size, canals, and affinity for bike-riding make for beautiful, relaxing commutes.
Munich has one of the most visually stunning subway systems in the world.
Bundesautobahn 5, part of the famed German autobahn, runs through Frankfurt. The 25-km stretch between Frankfurt and Darmstadt is the longest section of the autobahn at eight lanes.
The highlight of Singapore's infrastructure is definitely its airport -- it even has its own pool!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.