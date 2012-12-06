The 10 Global Cities With The Best Infrastructure

Photo: paul bica via flickr Creative Common

Some cities world’s densest cities run like clockwork, while others are plagued by traffic, flight delays, and utility outages.Human resources consulting firm Mercer just released a ranking of the global cities with the best infrastructures, based on electricity supply, water availability, telephone and mail services, public transportation, traffic congestion, and the range of international flights from local airports.



European cities dominated the rankings, with four of the top five spots.

Germany did well in particular, with four cities in the top 10, including the second and third ranked cities.

