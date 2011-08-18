10 Cities Where You Should Definitely Rent A House Rather Than Buy

Photo: Rudy.kleysteuber via Flickr

We already gave you a list of cities where it’s cheaper to buy a home than rent one.But in 12% of major American cities it’s cheaper to rent a home, according to Trulia’s Summer 2011 Rent vs Buy Index which compares the cost of renting and buying a two-bedroom apartment, condominium or townhouse.



Price isn’t the only factor in deciding to buy a home. Potential buyers should also consider how long they plan to live there and if they can afford the monthly down payment. So, if you can’t cough up the money, don’t worry, it’s still cheaper to rent in Boston, Seattle and New York, which all make the cut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.