10 Cities Where You Should Definitely Rent A House Rather Than Buy

Photo: Rudy.kleysteuber via Flickr
We already gave you a list of cities where it’s cheaper to buy a home than rent one.But in 12% of major American cities it’s cheaper to rent a home, according to Trulia’s Summer 2011 Rent vs Buy Index which compares the cost of renting and buying a two-bedroom apartment, condominium or townhouse.
Price isn’t the only factor in deciding to buy a home. Potential buyers should also consider how long they plan to live there and if they can afford the monthly down payment. So, if you can’t cough up the money, don’t worry, it’s still cheaper to rent in Boston, Seattle and New York, which all make the cut.
Rent price: $600 - $800
List price: $50,000 - $150,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $2,050 - $2,550
List price: $450,000 - $550,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $1,850 - $2350
List price: $450,000 - $550,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $800 - $1,000
List price: $150,000 - $250,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $800 - $1,000
List price: $150,000 - $200,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $2,850 - $3,350
List price: $750,000 - $850,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $1,250 - $1,750
List price: $350,000 - $450,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $700 - $900
List price: $150,000 - $200,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $700 - $900
List price: $250,000 - $350,000
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Rent price: $3,150 - $3,650
List price: $1.25 million - $1.35 million
Note: Trulia rankings were calculated using median listing price, and annualized median rent. All prices are for July 2011
Source: Trulia
Don't Miss: 10 Cities Where Its Cheaper To Buy A Home Than Rent One >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.