The 10 Cities Where Home Sales Are Actually Bouncing Back

Foreclosure activity was up in August and 22.5% of mortgage borrowers were in negative equity (i.e. owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth) in the second quarter.So, when the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales surged 7.7% in August to 5.03 million annualized sales, it came as a huge relief.
Historically this number may be anemic, but in the current market, this was great news. So, we put together the 10 metros with the biggest gains in existing home sales and the median price of homes.
Note: All data is for existing single-family homes for August 2011
Increase in sales: 21.9%
Median price: $225,800
Home prices dropped 3.9% in Philadelphia from a year ago.
Increase in sales: 23.5%
Median price: $223,600
Phoenix home prices are down 11.6% from a year ago.
Increase in sales: 24.1%
Median price: $129,200
Cincinnati home prices eased 0.5% year-over-year.
Increase in sales: 26.2%
Median price: $103,000
Home prices in Atlanta slumped 7% from August 2010.
Increase in sales: 27.3%
Median price: $136,900
Home prices slid 1.1% in Kansas City from last year.
Increase in sales: 29.1%
Median price: $154,200
Home prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area were up 0.3% from a year ago.
Increase in sales: 32.6%
Median price: $159,500
Houston median home prices inched 0.1% higher from August 2010.
Increase in sales: 33.3%
Median price: $223,600
Portland home prices fell 8.9% year-over-year.
Increase in sales: 33.5%
Median price: $128,200
Home prices in Indianapolis moved up 0.2% from a year ago.
Increase in sales: 44.1%
Median price: $159,400
Home prices fell 10.2% in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.
