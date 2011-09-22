The 10 Cities Where Home Sales Are Actually Bouncing Back

Mamta Badkar
portland

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Foreclosure activity was up in August and 22.5% of mortgage borrowers were in negative equity (i.e. owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth) in the second quarter.So, when the National Association of Realtors reported that existing home sales surged 7.7% in August to 5.03 million annualized sales, it came as a huge relief.

Historically this number may be anemic, but in the current market, this was great news. So, we put together the 10 metros with the biggest gains in existing home sales and the median price of homes.

Note: All data is for existing single-family homes for August 2011

#10 Philadelphia

Increase in sales: 21.9%

Median price: $225,800

Home prices dropped 3.9% in Philadelphia from a year ago.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#9 Phoenix

Increase in sales: 23.5%

Median price: $223,600

Phoenix home prices are down 11.6% from a year ago.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#8 Cincinnati

Increase in sales: 24.1%

Median price: $129,200

Cincinnati home prices eased 0.5% year-over-year.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#7 Atlanta

Increase in sales: 26.2%

Median price: $103,000

Home prices in Atlanta slumped 7% from August 2010.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#6 Kansas City

Increase in sales: 27.3%

Median price: $136,900

Home prices slid 1.1% in Kansas City from last year.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Increase in sales: 29.1%

Median price: $154,200

Home prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area were up 0.3% from a year ago.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#4 Houston

Increase in sales: 32.6%

Median price: $159,500

Houston median home prices inched 0.1% higher from August 2010.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#3 Portland

Increase in sales: 33.3%

Median price: $223,600

Portland home prices fell 8.9% year-over-year.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#2 Indianapolis

Increase in sales: 33.5%

Median price: $128,200

Home prices in Indianapolis moved up 0.2% from a year ago.

Source: National Association of Realtors

#1 Minneapolis- St. Paul

Increase in sales: 44.1%

Median price: $159,400

Home prices fell 10.2% in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

Source: National Association of Realtors

Now check out 10 cities with affordable home prices...

10 Cities Where It's Cheaper To Buy A Home Than To Rent One >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.