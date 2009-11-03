10 Cities Where Real Estate Is Surging Again

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee5879000000000069e0ee/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/10-cities-real-estate-crisis-2009-11/10-atlanta-georgia-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
After a relentless decline in housing prices, real estate in a few cities finally hit a trough and began to come back this summer.There’s still some debate about whether the rebound will take hold for good, but some cities are clearly back on the mend.
Is your city one of the top real estate winners?
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”10-atlanta-georgia-1″
title=”10. Atlanta, Georgia”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 5.82%
2009 Low: March
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): 11%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 1%“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee53c20000000000e07b85/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”9-san-diego-california-2″
title=”9. San Diego, California”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.17%
2009 Low: April
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -9%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 1.6%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a68c05e7720f2390e996c26/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”8-chicago-illinois-3″
title=”8. Chicago, Illinois”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.75%
2009 Low: April
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -13%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 2.7%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a68c5fdef90fa5b6343c07f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”7-boston-massachusetts-4″
title=”7. Boston, Massachusetts”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.94%
2009 Low: March
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -4%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 1%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a68cb2ce79a35656959df12/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”6-washington-d-c-5″
title=”6. Washington, D. C.”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 7.79%
2009 Low: March
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -8%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 1.4%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2837544b5cdd9a4990e74b00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”5-dallas-texas-6″
title=”5. Dallas, Texas”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 8.1%
2009 Low: February
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -1%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 0.2%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee5879000000000069e0ee/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”4-denver-colorado-7″
title=”4. Denver, Colorado”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 8.19%
2009 Low: February
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -2%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 1%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee59940000000000332839/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”3-cleveland-ohio-8″
title=”3. Cleveland, Ohio”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 10.9%
2009 Low: March
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -3%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): -0.5%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee5b0100000000005e440c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”2-san-francisco-california-9″
title=”2. San Francisco, California”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 12.5%
2009 Low: March
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -13%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 2.8%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a68d7165c69b6664f8a746a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”1-minneapolis-minnesota-10″
title=”1. Minneapolis, Minnesota”
content=”Rebound Off The Bottom: 12.94%
2009 Low: April
Y/Y Change (Aug ’09): -14%
Monthly Change (Aug ’09): 3.2%
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aee5d640000000000945b41/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
