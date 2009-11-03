10 Cities Where Real Estate Is Surging Again







After a relentless decline in housing prices, real estate in a few cities finally hit a trough and began to come back this summer.There’s still some debate about whether the rebound will take hold for good, but some cities are clearly back on the mend.

Is your city one of the top real estate winners?

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Rebound Off The Bottom: 5.82%

2009 Low: March

Y/Y Change (Aug '09): 11%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 1%

9. San Diego, California

Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.17%

2009 Low: April



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -9%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 1.6%



“

8. Chicago, Illinois

Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.75%

2009 Low: April



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -13%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 2.7%



“

7. Boston, Massachusetts

Rebound Off The Bottom: 6.94%

2009 Low: March



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -4%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 1%



“

6. Washington, D. C.

Rebound Off The Bottom: 7.79%

2009 Low: March



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -8%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 1.4%



“

5. Dallas, Texas

Rebound Off The Bottom: 8.1%

2009 Low: February



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -1%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 0.2%



“

4. Denver, Colorado

Rebound Off The Bottom: 8.19%

2009 Low: February



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -2%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 1%



“

3. Cleveland, Ohio

Rebound Off The Bottom: 10.9%

2009 Low: March



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -3%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): -0.5%



“

2. San Francisco, California

Rebound Off The Bottom: 12.5%

2009 Low: March



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -13%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 2.8%



“

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Rebound Off The Bottom: 12.94%

2009 Low: April



Y/Y Change (Aug '09): -14%

Monthly Change (Aug '09): 3.2%



“

Don't miss: The 12 Places To Escape To If The World Goes To Hell

