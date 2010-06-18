12 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Being Forced To Cut Prices Like Mad

One measure of the health of a housing market is the number of homes where the price is being sold at a discount. A high number of homes being sold at cheaper prices indicates homeowners who still hold a deluded view of their market.

Trulia.com has put out its latest price-reductions report, and while cities in the formerly hard hit areas like California have seen a reduction in the number of such houses, other cities have seen a spike.

Mesa, Arizona

June 1st, 2009: 25% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 30% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 20%

Colorado Springs, Colorado

June 1st, 2009: 22% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 27% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 23%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

June 1st, 2009: 29% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 36% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 24%

Forth Worth, Texas

June 1st, 2009: 20% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 25% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 25%

Fresno, California

June 1st, 2009: 15% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 19% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 27%

Phoenix, Arizona

June 1st, 2009: 26% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 33% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 27%

Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 1st, 2009: 31% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 40% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 29%

Houston, Texas

June 1st, 2009: 19% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 25% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 32%

Louisville, Kentucky

June 1st, 2009: 21% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 28% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 33%

Cleveland, Ohio

June 1st, 2009: 22% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 30% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 36%

Arlington, Texas

June 1st, 2009: 18% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 26% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 44%

Kansas City, Missouri

June 1st, 2009: 20% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 31% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 55%

