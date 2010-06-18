12 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Being Forced To Cut Prices Like Mad

Photo: Wikimedia
One measure of the health of a housing market is the number of homes where the price is being sold at a discount. A high number of homes being sold at cheaper prices indicates homeowners who still hold a deluded view of their market.
Trulia.com has put out its latest price-reductions report, and while cities in the formerly hard hit areas like California have seen a reduction in the number of such houses, other cities have seen a spike.
June 1st, 2009: 25% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 30% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 20%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 22% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 27% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 23%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 29% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 36% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 24%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 20% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 25% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 25%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 15% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 19% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 27%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 26% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 33% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 27%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 31% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 40% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 29%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 19% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 25% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 32%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 21% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 28% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 33%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 22% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 30% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 36%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 18% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 26% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 44%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 20% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 31% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage increase of homes that had to reduce listing price: 55%
Source: Trulia.com
