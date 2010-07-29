Here Are The 10 Chinese Brands Set To Take Over US Households by 2020

Photo: Flickr User Roger Wo (www.flickr.com/photos/rogerwo/3479291387)
Who says China can’t build brands? You might not be able to name more than a handful today, but you will in 10 years (and you might even be working for one – in the US).We’ve heard the naysayers shake their heads over tainted infant formula and toys that unwittingly carried dangerous doses of lead. We’ve heard criticism that Chinese companies, regardless of strong annual revenue growth and upward-trending employment figures, can’t successfully segregate themselves from their seasoned reputations as the workshops of the world – competing with domestic and overseas brands by price margins rather than innovation. And we’ve also heard a thing or two about the country’s unwillingness to take patents seriously, flouting the mantras of Western intellectual property standards.
Check out the brands here >
But are these simply signs that the growing pains are over? In order to expand globally, a firm has to make headway in the home market first – a devilish task given China’s size and especially the rural-urban demographic divide. All too often, the need to capture consumer volume (as opposed to brand quality) takes over and firms engage in a tit-for-tat in which the winner offers the lowest price to clear the market. But those ahead of the game know this won’t be sustainable down the line – building a brand entails more than simple B2B sales and a quick pocketing of the profits. It means Chinese companies will be directly courting US and European mums, pops, and the occasional 7’1″ Miami Heat hulk, and it means they’ll also be launching a mass effort to acquire viable franchises with consumer loyalty in the West.
China needs more than just manufacturing muscle to keep its businesses healthy and its macro growth trends on track – something that we’re betting to see by 2020.
2010 Revenue: 16.6 billion RMB ($2.45 billion*) -- 19% growth since March 2007
Fun Fact: The Chinese Academy of Sciences (where they do indeed teach younguns maths and astronomy) owns a 36% stake in Legend Holdings, Lenovo's parent company. Talk about blurring the lines of academia and the tech world in China.
Why you should watch it: Lenovo isn't on its way to becoming a household brand in the US -- it's already there (with a $1.79 billion profit margin to spare). The Ideapad, a touchpad notebook boasting a screen that can swivel 180 degrees, easy file synchronisation, and a slim 2.76 pound frame garnered major buzz upon its launch. And at $500 a pop, it sure does look more attractive than competitor products like the iPad (nearly $865 on Amazon.com). And it's making waves on the US corporate front too - IBM acquired an 18.9% stake in Lenovo in 2005 in exchange for the sale of their personal computing division to the Chinese laptop brand.
Major US competitors: Apple, HP, Toshiba, Compaq, Dell, Samsung, Acer
Products: Laptops, desktops, netbooks, servers, monitors, computer accessories
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue: 11.5 billion RMB ($1.70 billion*) -- 67% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: Chairman Zhang Ruimin makes about $800 per month as a salary and a little over $3000 for a bonus. He's also a Jack Welch fan.
Why you should watch it: Reportedly famous for quality control (no worrying about lead tainting with this 'Made in China' brand!), Haier has been banking on both international expansion of its retail sales and acquisitions of high-end Western brands (scored a 17% stake in luxury appliances firm Fisher & Paykel in 2009) as strategies to dominate domestic market share and establish brand presence on par with the likes of Sony and Samsung in the US. As of 2008, Haier was the world's fourth-largest appliance maker - and the first Chinese company to create jobs in the US by opening a Camden, South Carolina branch in 2001.
Products: Household appliances (including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators)
Major US competitors: Whirlpool, Kenmore, GE Appliances, Samsung, Frigidaire
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue: 14.1 billion RMB ($2.08 billion*) -- 10,978% growth - yes, you read that right - since December 2006
Fun Fact: Geely's come a long way since it first began manufacturing refrigerators in 1986. Its chairman's also quite the quotable pundit with charmers like '...developing a car industry is like growing one tree slowly to cover a whole forest.'
Why you should watch it: Just look at the growth figure above - 10,978%. Need we say more? While Geely may not be the most heavy-handed player in the automobile market just yet (domestic competitors like BYD, creator of the world's first mass-produced hybrid plug-in, still loom large), this carmaker has already finalised a deal to licence the Volvo brand and has Goldman's support (worth $334 million) to boot. They're hard at work modelling and producing a first generation of vehicles specifically targeted for Western (and especially US) consumers while still keeping a firm hand on China's car-crazed middle class.
Products: Automobiles
Major US competitors: Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Ford, Honda, Nissan
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue*: 51.1 billion RMB ($7.54 billion*) -- 18% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: Launched the PRC's first ever Frequent Flyer program with Phoenix Miles.
Why you should watch it: Because not only is Air China the country's largest international carrier, it's also getting a major boost by CCP plans to expand both domestic and international flight routes and volume in line with plans to encourage domestic consumption as well as overseas travel. As one Citigroup analyst puts it - 'We're mega-bullish on airlines' given their profit potential. What will this mean for the average American? Budget-friendly flights across the (other) pond - rates for a flight from New York to Shanghai and Beijing start at just under $1000.
Products: Commercial Airline Flights
Major US competitors: Virgin, United Airlines, Continental, American Airlines, and Delta (not to mention domestic competitors like China Southern)
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue*: 452.1 billion RMB ($66.69 billion*) -- 53% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: Launched its first overseas venture in (of ALL places) Pakistan - in 2007.
Why you should watch it: Because China Mobile is the largest Chinese company listed overseas by market value, and its customer base of 554 million is (including 10.5 million 3G users) more than FIVEFOLD the largest US carrier by subscriber numbers (Verizon wireless, with 93 million as of April 2010). And while the company may (for the time being) be more interested in expanding its consumer presence in rural areas as well as amongst domestic 3G users, there's no telling what will happen when it does decide to make a bid for Verizon and AT&T customers.
Products: Mobile Voice and Multimedia Services
Major US competitors: None as of now -- the company hasn't expanded to the US yet
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue: 18 billion RMB ($2.66 billion*) -- 67% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: Gran Torino (2008) features Clint Eastwood tossing back a bottle of Tsingtao
Why you should watch it: Because Goldman is - and no one musses with the prediction's of Wall Street's recessionary Golden Child. Analysts rated Tsingtao's shares as a top stock pick on the backs of its strong domestic performance (second largest brewery in China) - but also for the headway these spirits have made overseas. First introduced in the US in 1972, Tsingtao Lager quickly became the #1 bestselling Chinese beer in the States, and is furthermore the top consumer product exported from the Mainland. Will this brewery (originally opened in 1903 by German settlers in Shanghai) be prone to challenge the likes of Bud Light and Keystone in the future? We're betting this one's going to be a major buy.
Products: Beer
Major US competitors: Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, Pabst, City Brewing
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue: 149 billion RMB ($21.98 billion*) -- 125% growth since 2006
Fun Fact: Huawei was founded in 1988 by a former People's Liberation Army officer, with $4000 in start-up cash.
Why you should watch it: Because Huawei has overtaken Nokia Siemens as the world's second-largest creator of telecom hardware (behind Ericsson). The firm has expanded its global market share (as of November 2009) to 20% - roughly an 82% YoY increase. But while the mobile giant (which filed the most patents of any company in the world (1,737 applications) in 2008) may be making headway in Europe, it's still lacking muscle in its plans to expand operations in the US (a previously planned takeover of 3Com was stymied by the US government on the grounds that the deal might just grant Huawei access to the US military's anti-hacking technologies). But 2010 looks like a turnaround year -- the firm plans to hire 50% more employees in its US branches and is in the early stages of talks to acquire Palm.
Products: Telecommunications networks and equipment
Major US competitors: Ericsson, Nokia Siemens, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Sun Microsystems
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue*: 4.4 billion RMB ($649 million*) -- 431% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: The company is an officially registered franchise - of the Cayman Islands. Incidentally, the same 20-mile long island that has long been a favourite home for offshore assets and the reported tax haven of well-to-do Londoners.
Why you should watch it: Because Baidu is set to become China's version of Google, right at the tipping point of Eric Schmidt's muckracking of the PRC's internet censorship. After wringing their hands over 'burnt bridges' and at first declaring a permanent sayonnara from a country, the darling of America's corporate world finally ceded its moral high ground and staged a re-entry into the Mainland market - but not before Baidu had a chance to capitalise on time lost by its biggest competitor. Robin Li's brainchild now accounts for OVER 70% of China's search engine market (with Google's piece of the pie declining by more than 2% in the same interim). But here's the cake -- Baidu currently has a partnership with China Mobile and has plans to increase its services within the mobile space. With China's largest search platform and the world's largest telecom equipment maker in cahoots to offer the cheapest and most convenient way to look up anything on a cell phone, will this dream team succeed in taking over the US's current 3G and future 4G customers?
Products: Internet search platform and associated services
Major US competitors: Google, Yahoo, Bing
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue*: 8.4 billion RMB ($1.24 billion*) -- 164% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: The retail brand was founded by the PRC's 'Prince of Gymnastics', Olympic gold medalist Li Ning. That's right - he's the same guy who opened the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the mimed run around the Bird's Nest.
Why you should watch it: After receiving a major marketing boon from the 2008 Olympics and its sponsorships (Li Ning offered to outfit every CCTV-5 presenter), Li Ning has turned its focus on branding its wares in overseas markets - with a particular eye toward the US. The firm hired Shaq in 2006 as a brand ambassador (it spends 17% of annual revenue on marketing - more than most Chinese companies) and this past March set up shop in Portland, Oregon - its first US retail location. The shoe brand is also poised to sell its goods in 67 Champ Sports locations. While this might not sound like much thus far -- believe us -- this is just Li Ning's warm-up lap before it really starts to generate stateside PR.
Products: Athletic Shoes and Sporting Goods
Major US competitors: Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Reebok
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
2009 Revenue: 1.1 billion RMB ($162 million*) -- 941% growth since December 2006
Fun Fact: Its Chairman, Zhang Jindong, was a Chinese Literature major while a student at Nanjing Normal University. His current net worth now is $2.7 billion - proof that a humanities major might indeed make the megabucks payday cut.
Why you should watch it: Because Suning, which draws comparisons as the Best Buy or Sears of China, is recieving a boost from government subsidies to spur local spending. It plans to increase its retail outlets in 2nd and 3rd tier cities and focus on 'organic' growth, rather than 'overpaying' for acquisitions. Curious stance for China's largest electrical appliance retailer by market value. But no matter -- the giant is currently fending off competition by Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and other retailers in the domestic market and it's just a matter of time before they attempt an entry into the US market with their very competitively priced products.
Products: Electrical Appliances
Major US competitors: Currently does not sell their wares in the US (but it competes with Best Buy, Wal-Mart, and Carrefour in the PRC)
*Currency conversion as of 7/28/10
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.