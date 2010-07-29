Here Are The 10 Chinese Brands Set To Take Over US Households by 2020

Photo: Flickr User Roger Wo (www.flickr.com/photos/rogerwo/3479291387)

Who says China can’t build brands? You might not be able to name more than a handful today, but you will in 10 years (and you might even be working for one – in the US).We’ve heard the naysayers shake their heads over tainted infant formula and toys that unwittingly carried dangerous doses of lead. We’ve heard criticism that Chinese companies, regardless of strong annual revenue growth and upward-trending employment figures, can’t successfully segregate themselves from their seasoned reputations as the workshops of the world – competing with domestic and overseas brands by price margins rather than innovation. And we’ve also heard a thing or two about the country’s unwillingness to take patents seriously, flouting the mantras of Western intellectual property standards.



But are these simply signs that the growing pains are over? In order to expand globally, a firm has to make headway in the home market first – a devilish task given China’s size and especially the rural-urban demographic divide. All too often, the need to capture consumer volume (as opposed to brand quality) takes over and firms engage in a tit-for-tat in which the winner offers the lowest price to clear the market. But those ahead of the game know this won’t be sustainable down the line – building a brand entails more than simple B2B sales and a quick pocketing of the profits. It means Chinese companies will be directly courting US and European mums, pops, and the occasional 7’1″ Miami Heat hulk, and it means they’ll also be launching a mass effort to acquire viable franchises with consumer loyalty in the West.

China needs more than just manufacturing muscle to keep its businesses healthy and its macro growth trends on track – something that we’re betting to see by 2020.

