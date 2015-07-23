10 Chicago restaurants that don't get nearly the credit they deserve

You’ve heard of Alinea, but did you know there are 19 Chicago restaurants that received one star each this past year? Believe it: Chicago is home to a few “low-key” Michelin-starred spots that won’t break the bank.
Keep scrolling to discover the Chi’s top 10 one-Michelin-tars restaurants, ranked.
Schwa is run by a bunch of crazy motherf*ckers, and man do we love them. It's unparalleled as far as expectations. Some days things are calm, and some days they wrestle in the middle of the restaurant and light off fireworks out back. All days the food is delicious.
El Ideas is tucked away and hard to find, but once inside, the super friendly and engaging staff makes for a great meal. The kitchen is completely open and you're encouraged to walk in and chat it up while the chefs work.
The plates at Goosefoot are equal parts beautiful and delicious. It's also a long meal, even for a tasting menu. Good news is it's BYOB. Better news is they opened a wine store next door to help you select exactly what you need.
Elizabeth calls its cuisine 'New Gatherer.' We have no idea what that means, but we do know their most recent menu was 'Game of Thrones' themed. We also know the seasonal menu is good no matter what time of year.
Tru is part restaurant, part modern art exhibit, and all around bad*ss place. They are known for their caviar service, so you might want to eat 99 cent ramen a few nights in a row before making a reservation.
Rick Bayless shows that Mexican cuisine is more than just $US2.50 tacos at his infamous Topolobampo. Don't get us wrong, we love $US2.50 tacos, but there's time to dive into fancy Mexican food.
Eating fancy French cuisine on the 40th floor of the Chicago Stock Exchange building is going to make us feel like Gordon Gekko 100% of the time. We're buying the food here.
North Pond has picturesque scenery in the midst of Lincoln Park. It's the kind of place you see people propose and then secretly hope they call off the wedding because nobody can be that perfect. The longtime chef makes sure the food is equally as pretty, plus there's an excellent Sunday brunch.
Longman & Eagle is the outlier in this group of fine dining establishments, but that's what makes it so unique. The Logan Square spot is a cosy restaurant that's good for all times of day, especially when you're in the mood for whiskey.
Blackbird is like the mafia don of Randolph Row. They have been reppin' Michelin Stars since the OG days when nothing else was around. It's proper dining without being an over-the-top tasting menu, so it won't break the bank as much as the others.
