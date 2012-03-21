10 Ways To visualise How Americans Spend Money On Health Care

What’s getting expensive the fastest? According to the Bureau of labour Statistics, which includes detailed inflation data on hundreds of categories of goods and services, no price index is rising faster than hospital services.



But you don’t need the BLS to tell you that health care is getting expensive. Employers know it, because they’re paying the rising premiums. Workers know it, because those premiums are eating into our paychecks. Washington wonks know it, because Medicare is on pace to gobble up the entire budget later this century.

The United States spends about $2.5 trillion — one in every five or six dollars of GDP — on health care. Here are 10 graphs explaining where all that money is coming from, where it’s going, and how it matches up against other countries.

1) U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: SPENDING VS. LIFE EXPECTANCY

We spend much, much more per person than the rest of the world … but we don’t live much longer than some eastern European countries that spend much less than us. As a result, when you plot the United States against similarly advanced countries based on life expectancy and medical spending, we’re all alone on our little island.

2) U.S. AGAINST THE WORLD: GROWTH IN SPENDING SINCE 1980

Other advanced countries are seeing incredible medical inflation on a per capita basis … but nobody’s 30-year inflation rate quite matches the United States’. Norway and Switzerland come the closest.

3) HOW A MEDICAL DOLLAR GETS SPENT ACCORDING TO BLUE SHIELD

“Most of the dollar goes to medical care, not insurer profits,” Sarah Kliff writes.

4) HOW THE $2.3 TRILLION GETS SPENT

The BLS finds that hospital costs are rising more than twice as fast as wages … but those only make up about a third of total health expenditures.

Slowing the growth of health care spending would require squeezing many of these slices of the pie at the same time by, for example, increasing the payoff of investments, making hospitals more efficient, reducing doctor pay, and making prescription drugs less expensive.

