10 Charts That Every Internet Exec Must See Right Now

Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker gave a talk at Web 2.0 titled “10 Questions Internet Execs Should Ask And Answer.”
The whole presentation is a brilliant look at the state-of-the-Internet-business that anybody with a stake in this industry should flip through right now.
If you’re in a rush, however…
Combined with Google's Android OS, it's quickly displacing the old mobile incumbents. Look at Android whacking Symbian.
A ubiquitous mobile Internet means more time spent on the Internet. Ad dollars still aren't catching up.
