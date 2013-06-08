10 Stunning Facts About What People Are REALLY Doing On The Internet

What do people do online, how do they get online, and how are startups changing our behaviour?



Mary Meeker, a former Wall Street analyst and current Silicon Valley investor, put together an annual presentation on the state of the Internet and mobile.

In it, she answers a bunch of those questions and more. Here are the most stunning findings.

There is 9 times more content available to peruse online than there was 5 years ago. It's all thanks to user-generated content, such as photo shares, video uploads, tweets and articles. As of 2011, the content totaled 2 zettabytes. 500 million photos are shared and uploaded per day. More photos are uploaded and shared on Snapchat than Instagram. Snapchat's upload volume is about 1/3 of Facebook's. Snapchat is a monster, with more than 150 million images being shared and uploaded per day. YouTube is growing quickly. Now, more than 100 hours of video are uploaded to it per minute, up from nothing six years ago. YouTube is becoming almost as widely used as Facebook. Tumblr rose from obscurity in 2011 to a frequently used social media site in one year. More than our genetic composition, our behaviours dictate if we'll die early...which may be why fitness apps such as My Fitness Pal, Run Keeper and Fitbit are taking off. Tablets are selling faster than smartphones. In less than three years on the market, they've surpassed desktop and notebook PC shipments. The average mobile phone user reaches for his or her device 150 times per day. A good portion of the time, they're just checking the time (which is a good case for the smart watch). QR code scanning may not have caught on yet in the US, but it's huge in China. It's up 4X year over year there, and it's used primarily for passcodes and promotions. Why we should all care about immigration laws: 1st and 2nd generation Americans employ 1.3 million people in the US and have founded more than half of the top 25 tech companies. Now check out: 13 Startups That Could Be NYC's Next Billion-Dollar Exit >

