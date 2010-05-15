10 Charts You Need To See Before The Weekend

The big story continues to be the threat of eurozone contagion to the rest of the global economy.



While the rest of the developed world also has a debt problem, it has yet to impact growth as seriously as the problem in Europe.

The U.S. economy remains in recovery, and China’s growth is now getting out of control.

Barclays Capital has the rundown on all these issues, and we have some of the best charts for you right here.

