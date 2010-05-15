10 Charts You Need To See Before The Weekend

Gregory White
Eurozone GDP

The big story continues to be the threat of eurozone contagion to the rest of the global economy.

While the rest of the developed world also has a debt problem, it has yet to impact growth as seriously as the problem in Europe.

The U.S. economy remains in recovery, and China’s growth is now getting out of control.

Barclays Capital has the rundown on all these issues, and we have some of the best charts for you right here.

Deficits across the world are a serious problem...

Source: Barclays Capital

But if you can outgrow them, they matter much less.

Source: Barclays Capital

Euro bonds may have gotten under control...

Source: Barclays Capital

But enormous amounts of debt and austerity budgets are going to damage growth.

Source: Barclays Capital

Japan's growth is stagnant, and it looks set for a similar fate to the eurozone.

Source: Barclays Capital

The U.S. dollar looks set to rise further against other developed market currencies.

Source: Barclays Capital

Unemployment finally looks to be making a turn in the U.S. as well...

Source: Barclays Capital

With small business growth a key catalyst.

Source: Barclays Capital

Brazil has surging growth from domestic consumers, and may be a better play than...

Source: Barclays Capital

China which is showing signs of inflation and is beginning tightening measures.

Source: Barclays Capital

