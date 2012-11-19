10 Charming Stories About Steve Jobs Being A Regular Guy

Photo: Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Most of us remember Steve Jobs as the man in the mock turtleneck on a magazine cover or as an impresario on stage promising “one more thing.”In our memory, he has an epic stature.



And that’s why stories of Steve Jobs being a normal guy, someone you might bump into or trade an email or two with are so charming and fun to read.

We’ve collected 10 of them here, picked from a thread on question and answer site Quora.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.