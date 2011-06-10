10 Incredibly Successful Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Photo: AP
They aren’t exactly bootstrappers, but these stars—including Gwen Stefani—ventured outside of their celebrity comfort zones to start their businesses.
See the celebrities >
This post originally appeared at Inc. To read more, check out:
The Best Industries to Start and Grow a Business in 2011 > >
Jason Fried: Why I Run a Flat Company > >
She may be the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but Sandra Bullock also seems to have a lot going for her as a businesswoman in Austin, Texas.
The actress is the quiet owner of Bess Bistro, a cozy, moderately priced restaurant with a comfort food-laden menu including burgers and macaroni and cheese. She also owns a bakery and delicatessen down the street, Walton's Fancy and Staple, which doubles as a flower shop.
The Orioles' National Hall of Famer left the baseball field for the jerky business, teaming up with Florio Sports LLC in 2010 to come out with his own lean jerky product, Ripken Power Jerky.
The jerky, available in three flavours, is currently for sale online at $34.95 for a six-pack and is expected to hit stores later this year. The baseball player plans on donating a portion of proceeds to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which teaches life skills to disadvantaged youth through baseball.
The actress launched her own beauty product company, Boyfriend LLC, in 2010, putting out a line of fragrances, body oils and body creams she created to have the distinct, musky scent of an old boyfriend.
The collection made its debut on the Home Shopping Network in November 2010, selling out in its first day. The products hit Sephora stores earlier this year, and plans are in the works to expand the line, possibly to include cosmetics.
No stranger to the restaurant business, Robert De Niro co-owns two food franchises that have grown to include restaurants all over the world.
His upscale sushi restaurant, Nobu, now boasts 24 locations ranging everywhere from Los Angeles to Hong Kong to Cape Town. The restaurant is estimated to be worth $250 million, with the actor taking in about 30 per cent of the profits.
De Niro is also part owner of Ago, a ritzy Italian café that first opened up in Los Angeles but has since made its way across the country, popping up in New York City, Miami and Las Vegas.
The Academy Award winner left behind a legacy of philanthropy with Newman's Own, a food company that gives up 100 per cent of post-tax proceeds to charity.
Offering up a wide selection of dressings, pasta sauces, popcorn, salsa, wines and juices, the company claims to have donated more than $300 million since it was founded by Newman in 1982.
In 1993, the actor's daughter, Nell, started Newman's Own Organic, a spinoff of the company that sells organic pet food, coffees and snacks.
From the stage to the runway, the former No Doubt leading lady has won respect as both a musician and a fashion designer.
The singer launched her Asian-inspired high-end women's clothing line, L.A.M.B in 2004, named after her 2005 solo album Love Angel Music Baby. Not just another celebrity to lend her name to a label, Stefani is fully involved with the production of her line, which has expanded to include shoes, handbags, jewelry and a collection of fragrances.
A favourite among celebrities and sold at high end retailers everywhere, the line is estimated to bring in $100 million in annual sales.
Sitting comfortably atop Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash Kings list for two years running, Jay-Z has made a name for himself as a rapper and a businessman, boasting an estimated net worth of $450 million.
The artist has come a long way since the 1996 debut of his first album, 'Reasonable Doubt.' That year he also formed his own record label, Roc-a-Fella Records.
But it wasn't until 2003 that he ventured outside his comfort zone and into entrepreneurial territory. He opened 40/40 Night Club in New York City, which has since become a national franchise. He also sold his clothing line, Rocawear, for $204 million in 2007.
The Academy Award winning actor and director has made a name for himself both on and off screen.
In 1986, he tried his hand at politics, successfully running for mayor of Carmel, California, where he governed for one term. While in Carmel he also bought an old dairy farm, which he renovated into the upscale Mission Ranch Hotel.
Eastwood also owns his own production company, Malpaso Productions, as well as two 18-hole golf courses in California. In 2009, Forbes estimated he brought in $35 million, ranking him No. 33 on its list of 100 most powerful celebrities.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.