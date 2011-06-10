10 Incredibly Successful Celebrity Entrepreneurs

She may be the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but Sandra Bullock also seems to have a lot going for her as a businesswoman in Austin, Texas.

The actress is the quiet owner of Bess Bistro, a cozy, moderately priced restaurant with a comfort food-laden menu including burgers and macaroni and cheese. She also owns a bakery and delicatessen down the street, Walton's Fancy and Staple, which doubles as a flower shop.