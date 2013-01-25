10 Celebrities Who Turned Down 'Dancing With The Stars'

Photo: AP

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is probably desperate for a little positive buzz in the wake of admitting to Oprah that he used performance-enhancing drugs — but at least for now, he’s not reality-TV desperate. Entertainment Weekly reports that Armstrong has declined an offer to compete on the next season of ABC’s immensely popular reality series Dancing With the Stars.



Of course, Armstrong is hardly the first “star” to resist the glittery allure of the dancing competition; over the past few years, the long-running reality show has reached out to many, many famous folks who could use the money or the P.R. boost from a DWTS appearance.

Which celebrities have rejected Dancing with the Stars? A sampling:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.