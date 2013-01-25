10 Celebrities Who Turned Down 'Dancing With The Stars'

Photo: AP
Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is probably desperate for a little positive buzz in the wake of admitting to Oprah that he used performance-enhancing drugs — but at least for now, he’s not reality-TV desperate. Entertainment Weekly reports that Armstrong has declined an offer to compete on the next season of ABC’s immensely popular reality series Dancing With the Stars.
Of course, Armstrong is hardly the first “star” to resist the glittery allure of the dancing competition; over the past few years, the long-running reality show has reached out to many, many famous folks who could use the money or the P.R. boost from a DWTS appearance.
Which celebrities have rejected Dancing with the Stars? A sampling:
Though Armstrong needs good P.R. now more than ever, Entertainment Weekly reports that the admitted doper has actually been asked to appear on Dancing with the Stars every year since the series began in 2005.
'Although flattered, he has passed on their generous offers,' says a spokesman.
Lindsay Lohan was reportedly offered a whopping $550,000 to appear on the reality show's upcoming season -- but TMZ says Lohan quickly rejected the offer, telling friends she'd 'never consider doing reality TV.'
Mitt and Ann Romney may not have won the White House, but ABC offered Ann a consolation prize: A plum spot on Dancing with the Stars next season.
ABC News reports that Romney 'seriously considered' the offer, but ultimately turned the show down.
In a 2011 interview with Rachael Ray, former president Bill Clinton said that he was asked to appear on the show, but concluded he didn't have enough time.
'You know you actually go out there and you train, you really work at it. So I had to pass. But I think it's a hoot,' said Clinton at ABC News.
Perhaps hoping that lightning would strike twice after Bristol Palin's buzzed-about appearances on the series, ABC reached out to Tea Party favourite Christine O'Donnell shortly after she was defeated in her Delaware Senate race in 2010. O'Donnell reportedly seriously considered the offer -- going as far as to taking a Facebook poll of her fans asking if she should accept -- but the deal never came to fruition.
A 2010 story in The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Dancing with the Stars unsuccessfully courted Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, who turned down their friend request.
Another failed attempt to add more politics to the Dancing with the Stars mix: Conservative pundit Ann Coulter, who reportedly rejected an offer to compete.
Action star Sylvester Stallone was reportedly asked if he'd like to trade in his combat boots for a pair of dancing shoes, but turned down the show's offer shortly after The Expendables reignited his acting career in 2010.
Billionaire Richard Branson once headlined his own Fox reality show, which was canceled after a single low-rated season in 2004 -- which may have made him wary of a reported offer to join Dancing with the Stars in 2010.
Former Republican House Majority Leader Tom DeLay competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009, but producers reportedly had their sights on an even bigger conservative name: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who rejected their offer.
