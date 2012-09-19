10 Famous People Who Moonlighted As Spies

Long before he wrote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl was a fighter pilot for the British Royal Air Force during World War II. But after sustaining several injuries in a horrific crash in 1940--including a fractured skull and temporary blindness--Dahl was rendered unable to fly. In 1942, he was transferred to a desk job at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. Dahl quickly charmed his way into high society and became so popular among D.C. ladies that British intelligence came up with a whole new role for him: seducing powerful women and using them to promote Britain's interests in America.

It wasn't all fun and games, though. Clare Booth Luce, a prominent U.S. Representative and isolationist who was married to Time magazine founder Henry Luce, was so frisky in the bedroom that Dahl begged to be let off the assignment. In the end, however, his work with the ladies paid off. Dahl managed to not only rally support for Britain at a time when many prominent Americans didn't want the country to enter the war, but he also managed to pass valuable stolen documents to the British government. Dahl's stint in D.C. also helped him realise his talent for writing; it was a skill he discovered while penning propaganda for American newspapers.