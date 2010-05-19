The 10 Celebrities With The Worst Tax Problems

Photo: Wikimedia
One could easily be forgiven for getting caught up in the moment and forgetting to pay taxes for a year. It’s a simple mistake that can be overlooked as long as the situation is remedied and the debtor pays up eventually.But some celebrities think they deserve special treatment. Every year, a handful of celebs neglect paying their taxes despite making millions of dollars.
So we scoured the Internet and found 10 popular celebrities who owe the IRS money for unpaid taxes. Some are newcomers and some, like Nic Cage, are repeat offenders. Either way, there’s no way the IRS will let them get away with this.
The father of actress Lindsay Lohan, Michael Lohan owes the IRS nearly $13,000. It might not seem like a lot until you realise that Lohan has no job besides promoting himself.
Method Man was arrested last year for failing to pay $33,000 in back taxes stemming from 2004 to 2007.
The Baywatch beauty and former wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is behind nearly half a million dollars in payments to the IRS for personal income tax.
According to The Corner, Lil' Kim is one of the worst tax offenders in the rap world. She owes nearly $1 million in back taxes despite having a hit show on TV and royalties for her music.
Sharpton and his associated businesses owe a combined total of $1.5 million in back taxes, which was originally reported back in 2008. He apparently got that amount cut in half. No word on whether he actually paid it back.
No stranger to financial troubles, photographer Annie Leibovitz owes $2.1 million in back taxes from over the past few years. That only adds to her current financial burden: $24 million in debt.
Cage risks losing his entire fortune if he can't pay back the more than $6 million he owes the IRS. Perhaps he shouldn't have blown all his cash on albino cobras and Ferrari Enzos.
Snipes is one of the biggest offenders on our list. He was convicted back in 2008 for owing the IRS $17 million and something tells us he hasn't finished paying that back quite yet.
