10 Celebrities Reveal The Cars They Drive

The cars a celebrity drives speak volumes about his or her style. At New York Fashion Week I talked to some of the men and women of Hollywood about their favourite rides.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova on her Porsche Panamera:

“It’s quite comfortable and very fast, but, unfortunately, in a city like New York, you can’t use top gear. I think there is something so powerful about seeing women in sports cars.”

Heidi Klum:

“I have a Mercedes bus that I love to drive because we all fit in it with my mum and dad.”

Matt LeBlanc:

“I’m a bit of a Porsche nut,” he said. “I just like the way they drive.”

Duran Duran’s John Taylor on his sports car:

“Oh, God, I like so many things about my car,” he said. “It’s the styling, the shape, the bodywork. It’s a Jaguar F-Type, and the lines are divine. I call it Foxy — let’s put it that way.”

Nick Jonas:

“I love that it has three different modes of my Porsche Cayenne: casual, sport, or normal,” he said, wearing a black motorcycle jacket.

Jason Biggs drives a manual transmission:

“It’s a 2014 Cadillac STS-V station wagon. 556 horsepower.”

Women’s NBA star Skylar Diggins on the Mercedes she got from Jay-Z, her manager:

“I have a lead foot, so I like a car with a little getup,” she told AD. “I’m a self-proclaimed speed demon. I probably should get more tickets than I do.”

Andy Cohen on his ideal car:

“Just a convertible,” said Cohen. “Give me any kind of car. As long as the top goes down, I’m in.”

Adrian Grenier on his Prius:

“My favourite feature? It’s using my car as a big man purse. I like having a trunk to throw stuff in. If you want to be spontaneous — run to the beach or go to the park and play sports — you have a trunk full of stuff. Men never get to carry around stuff, so I get excited about that.”

Basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire:

“My Maybach is great because I can recline in the backseat. I have a driver so I really get to enjoy my time.”

