10 cars faster than Tesla Model S Ludicrous Mode

Benjamin Zhang
Tesla Model STesla

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the latest updates to the company’s ground breaking Model S.

In addition to a new 90kWh battery pack, Tesla also introduced the car’s new high-performance “Ludicrous Mode.” With Ludicrous Model engaged, Tesla claims that dual motor P90D will be able to accelerate to 60mph in a supercar-shaming 2.8 seconds.

That’s an improvement of 0.3 seconds over the company’s current P85D in “Insane Mode.”

The Ludicrous Mode Model S’s ability to accelerate puts it in some truly elite company. There is only handful of high-priced exotics that can outrun Tesla’s $US118,000 electric sedan.

Here are 10 of the cars that can beat Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode Model S P90D to 60 mph.

Ferrari LaFerrari: 0-60 in 2.5 seconds, reached by Car and Driver. Price: $1.4 million.

Porsche 918 Spyder: Car and Driver testing showed 0-60 mph reached in 2.2 seconds. Price: $845,000

McLaren P1: Car and Driver achieved a 0-60 mph time in 2.7 seconds. Price: $1.2 million.

McLaren 650S: Road and Track testing found a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds. Price: $280,000

Koenigsegg Agera R: Manufacturer claims 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Price: $2 million.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse: Manufacturer claims 0-62 mph in 2.6 seconds. Price: Est. $2.5 million.

Porsche 911 Turbo S: Car and Driver test showed 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Price: $183,000.

Caparo T1: Manufacturer claimed 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Price: Est. $350,000.

Ariel Atom: Manufacturer claims 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds. Price: $101,000.

Nissan GT-R Track Edition: Motor Trend found 0-60 times of 2.7 seconds. Price: $117,000

As you can see, the Model S, a 4-door luxury car, now finds itself in the midst of some very pricey and exotic company. Of these 10, only the Nissan GT-R can even come close to the Model S in terms of price, performance, and utility.

