10 cars faster than Tesla Model S Ludicrous Mode

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the latest updates to the company’s ground breaking Model S.

In addition to a new 90kWh battery pack, Tesla also introduced the car’s new high-performance “Ludicrous Mode.” With Ludicrous Model engaged, Tesla claims that dual motor P90D will be able to accelerate to 60mph in a supercar-shaming 2.8 seconds.

That’s an improvement of 0.3 seconds over the company’s current P85D in “Insane Mode.”

The Ludicrous Mode Model S’s ability to accelerate puts it in some truly elite company. There is only handful of high-priced exotics that can outrun Tesla’s $US118,000 electric sedan.

Here are 10 of the cars that can beat Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode Model S P90D to 60 mph.

