10 Can't Miss Charts From Mary Meeker's Brilliant Presentation On The State Of Tech

Photo: niallkennedy

Kleiner Perkins venture capitalist Mary Meeker wows the technology business world every year with dazzling presentations on the state of industry.This year at Web 2.0, she did it again.



We’ve already published her entire presentation, of course.

But if you’ve only got time for 10 charts, we’ve picked out the 10 you need to see. They explain where we are in mobile and on the Internet, and where we’re going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.