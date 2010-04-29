10 Burning Questions The Senators Should Have Asked Goldman Sachs

The Goldman hearing was frustrating because at times the Senators tripped over their questions and got nowhere when really, the Senators could have “won” the debate.



It’s our thinking that Goldman shouldn’t have been questioned so intensely about say, their taking $2.5 billion of AIG’s bailout dollars or how Sparks “got comfortable” with trading positions. Language like getting “comfortable” is vague and confusing.

What Sparks did is precise and sketchy: A client asked him, what’s Goldman’s position on this trade? Sparks answered: We’re long. Really though, they were also short.

Assuming there were no parameters around what they could and could not ask…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.