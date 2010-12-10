10 Burning Questions About Google's New Chrome OS

Google has two operating systems: Android and Chrome. According to Android chief Andy Rubin, Android is for phones and highly portable small devices like tablets. Chrome is for notebooks.

But Google's Chrome blog now says there will be 'devices beyond notebooks' and yesterday at Le Web in Paris, Google product chief Marissa Mayer said that the company hasn't ruled out Chrome tablets. Tantalizingly, beta version 6 of the Chrome browser added touch support with buttons for copying, pasting, and zooming in on a page.