10 Monster Bubbles Currently In The Making

You might not think that the health care bill that did its utmost to bring insurance giants to its knees might create a bubble. The federal beast will insure 32 million Americans at an estimated $409.2 billion cost to the wealthiest breadwinners and slap fees on individuals and firms who continue to skimp on insurance coverage in the next few years.

Medicaid will be expanded to cover those making up to 133% of the federal poverty level and insurers like Aetna and Wellpoint will no longer be able to exclude children (and adults by 2014) with pre-existing conditions and will be required to devote less of their budgets to overhead expenses.

But consider this -- with 32 million now able to access drug coverage and hospital care previously denied them, this may prove to be a huge boon -- and bubble -- for brand-name drug manufacturers, device-makers, and hospitals who stand to benefit from the influx of patients. Drugs new to the market now enjoy 12 years of exclusive brand licensing before generic competitors get to dip their feet into the market. These manufacturers and biotechnology firms now have strong incentives to get that coveted FDA slap of approval for new drugs and services. Hospitals also now have reasons to expand their services and facilities -- and to do their utmost to maximise the insurance caps now available to the newly covered crowd.

And Obama's grand scheme to make health care more accessible to the masses, and eliminate key factors of adverse selection so insurers can't differentiate plans based on one's health and income? Consider that the administration's proverbial back hand to George Akerloff's market for lemons theory, and an act synonymous to injecting easy credit into the wallets of Americans with ambiguous ability to pay their way to better health.