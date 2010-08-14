10 Monster Bubbles Currently In The Making

Let’s face it, there’s always a bubble inflating somewhere and the world just seems to go from one to the next.
One bubble pops, and then we run for safety in the next one.
Many bubbles actually have valid long-term arguments, it’s just that markets usually take a good idea 10 steps too far…. until it pops.
Student loan debt now exceeds revolving credit facilities as Consumer Enemy Number One. That's right -- Americans now spend $3.285 billion more to fund their education than to buy five-bucks-a-pop coffees at Starbucks. The massive loan market and the quiet web of underwriters and collection agencies doing their best to reel in cash-strapped young adults now boasts an average default rate of 17.9% (for-profit institution attendees) and an average of 40% for 2-year college graduates who received their diploma in 1995.
How did this happen? A federal and private student lending system with almost no consumer protection for students (student loans cannot disappear with a bankruptcy filing or even with a death certificate) and limitless leeway for debt collectors to slap fees on those who default on their monthly payments. All of this lays the ground for predatory lending from loan originators whose rewards are divorced from the risks of potential defaults.
Oh, and not mention, it costs more than FOUR TIMES as much to get a degree today than it did in the early 1980's while median income has only increased approximately 150% since then.
You might not think that the health care bill that did its utmost to bring insurance giants to its knees might create a bubble. The federal beast will insure 32 million Americans at an estimated $409.2 billion cost to the wealthiest breadwinners and slap fees on individuals and firms who continue to skimp on insurance coverage in the next few years.
Medicaid will be expanded to cover those making up to 133% of the federal poverty level and insurers like Aetna and Wellpoint will no longer be able to exclude children (and adults by 2014) with pre-existing conditions and will be required to devote less of their budgets to overhead expenses.
But consider this -- with 32 million now able to access drug coverage and hospital care previously denied them, this may prove to be a huge boon -- and bubble -- for brand-name drug manufacturers, device-makers, and hospitals who stand to benefit from the influx of patients. Drugs new to the market now enjoy 12 years of exclusive brand licensing before generic competitors get to dip their feet into the market. These manufacturers and biotechnology firms now have strong incentives to get that coveted FDA slap of approval for new drugs and services. Hospitals also now have reasons to expand their services and facilities -- and to do their utmost to maximise the insurance caps now available to the newly covered crowd.
And Obama's grand scheme to make health care more accessible to the masses, and eliminate key factors of adverse selection so insurers can't differentiate plans based on one's health and income? Consider that the administration's proverbial back hand to George Akerloff's market for lemons theory, and an act synonymous to injecting easy credit into the wallets of Americans with ambiguous ability to pay their way to better health.
The real estate bubble just seems to keep coming back as regular folks chase the dream of owning their own homes and buying up new licks of land and property so future progeny can benefit from the investment.
China's large and mid-cap cities boast a 12.4% increase in YoY real estate prices -- 4 times as much as the reported 3.1% annual inflation rate. The race for high-rise condos and McMansions in newly-populated suburbs, coupled with the fact that average Chinese citizens have limited investment options (a four-way choice between savings accounts with interest rates lower than inflation, real estate purchases, a volatile stock exchange, and putting the cash under a mattress) has created something of a housing free-for-all in Mainland cities.
And down under in the Southern Hemisphere, Australia may be experiencing its own housing bubble as home prices rose 13% in 2009 and 1 in 7 taxpayers now owns property besides the family house. At least some of the buying spree might be attributed to an influx of wealthy Asians purchasing investment or vacation units, but much of it might also route back to the weak Aussie equity market. The average price for a new buy is now 7 times the median national income and signs of credit distress from first-time home buyers are growing to a fever pitch.
Emerging markets equities may be the next investment frontier, but they're also the next possible investment bubble. Observations of rich valuations and volatile stock exchanges and accusations of inaccurate accounting figures may be commonplace fallacies, but they're also hints of an equity market still experiencing its own growing pains and learning that investors will eventually tire of buying what they perceive as expensive paper.
Is Ukraine's 1,350% PFTS Stock exchange gain a sustainable trend? Are valuations of Brazilian banks really too high given their expansion of retail services (and new risks)? And is the Shanghai stock exchange simply an equities beast whose behavioural swings are causing Western investors to think thrice before buying shares?
It's too early in the game to determine, but stay on your guard for the volatility metric to go out of hand should there be unwarranted political unrest or unstable macroeconomic policy within EM nations.
Starting with an epic oversupply of electric car batteries, the sheen is quickly coming off of the clean tech industry as experts wonder whether the hype over hybrid vehicles and solar power is driving Gore's cause into the eye of the bubble. A US maker of these lithium-ion batteries predicts that demand for lithium-ion batteries will lag supply by 62%.
But that's not all. The larger-than-life valuations culprit is also on board as investors wonder whether they're paying too much for IPO shares of green ventures firms like electric car manufacturer Tesla Motors, or biofuels maker Codexis (not to mention, Taminco's pulled initial offering back in February). While buy-side jitters (and, inadvertently, sell-side uncertainties) may be due to insufficient knowledge about how clean tech revenues and cash flows actually work (since the sector is relatively new on the market), that's no excuse for the sky-high funding received by clean tech firms with low revenue figures.
It's a high and mighty time to be issuing bonds (or refinancing them) if you're U.S. bank. Moody's estimates that American banks have already re-negotiated $200 billion of the $372 billion in outstanding debt coming due this year, leading one executive to say that 'There's a bit of a food fight among investors to get hold of paper from U.S. banks'.
And while spread to Treasuries stays low, the buy-side appetite for financial, corporate, and federal bonds seem to have no end in sight -- at least for the short run. Bond funds are especially hitting a high note, talk of a bubble is set to loom as interest rates rise and flight-to-safety talk becomes overshadowed as the markets for equities and riskier credit products recover.
While many interesting alternative energy sources are being developed, the world will likely remain overwhelmingly dependent on oil for the next few decades. This mostly has to do with the vast amounts of the energy the world needs for transportation, which is where oil remains the most economic source of energy by far.
Yet at the same time, oil is becoming harder to find. Steep output declines in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico are becoming 'impossible to overcome' according to the great work of Matthew Simmons. Over 2/3 of the world's oil supply come from 300 giant oil fields, yet most of these fields are at least 50 years old. High quality, economical sources are becoming increasingly scarce. Meanwhile, global consumption of oil continues to grow, driven by emerging market nations such as China and India.
This scary outlook sets the stage for a super-bubble in oil & gas exploration, even if the long-term need for oil & gas exploration is justified.
Markets have already witnessed a stock market mini-bubble for oil & gas exploration companies from about 2005 - 2007, around the time when the world experienced a 'super spike' for oil prices. Yet this past boom and bust may have been only the prelude for a much larger oil & gas exploration bubble to come. All it could take is a new super spike for oil prices to suddenly send investors pouring back into the exploration players like never before.
The world will never run out of water, but it could easily face an extreme shortage of potable water.
We also use substantial amounts of water for energy production and food production, which competes with our supply of drinking water. Even a gallon of gasoline you use for your car requires 2-3 gallons of water to produce.
Already, many of the world's largest cities, with populations of more than 10 million people, are facing water shortages according to research from Mathew Simmons. These include places such as Mexico City, Beijing, and Cairo. In addition, an estimated two billion people live with unsanitary water.
The problem will only get worse as the world develops. For example, in North America the average person uses 600 litres per day of water. Beyond North America the average is 50 litres per day, but rising. It won't be possible to have the entire world living like North Americans.
As with oil, the scare story behind water could easily create a bubble for all kinds of companies selling the dream of clean, affordable water. Some will be legitimate, but expect markets to take things way too far and fund a lot of ridiculous companies. All it would take is a sudden global water crisis, even if short-lived, to set the ball rolling.
Yes, there was a uranium bubble in circa 2006 and especially going into 2007, and it may seem like its cover was blown by the time the credit crisis began spitting out worthless paper, but there may be reason to fear another spike in prices.
After the Cigar Lake mine flooded and the global supply of uranium ores plunged dramatically, prices surged as uncertainty about future supply flows plagued a market already high-strung about uranium's rising prices. Post housing market collapse, shares of the commodity could be bought at $60 per pound, a significant drop from the hype high of $137 per pound.
Yes, the uranium market experienced a sugar high as many of the most reputable hedge funds with commodities exposure eagerly held onto uranium assets back then, but this energy source is back for another round in the game. As oil, coal, and other commodities experience their spates of volatility and rumours of imminent scarcity, and as the world's developing nations grapple for a larger piece of the available energy resources, interest in a clean and readily available source of fuel is bound to spike in the coming years.
On a cost-per-megawatt basis, nuclear energy from enriched uranium is cheaper than both solar and wind energy, and the element is readily available to be extracted from the earth's crust. France generates 80% of its energy from nuclear plants, Google recently acquired a company that is attempting to build an enrichment plant, and China is planning on building 60 new nuclear reactors within this coming decade. For now, uranium looks to be a more long-term investment as the industry distances itself from its 2007 price levels and as nations advance cautiously toward building the technologies needed to access and execute nuclear energy systems, but watch out for this commodity to once again become the belle of the ball on buy-side commodity books -- a prospect that will loom as global energy supply and demand reach a reckoning point in the next decade.
The excel masters of Wall Street may just be helming the 'next investment bubble', according to Christopher Whalen. The Managing Director, who successfully predicted the collapse of the subprime market in 2007, now points the finger at illiquid structured notes, essentially derivatives packaged with bonds and sold to buyers via both private and public trades.
Unregulated and often accompanied with minimal disclosure, the prices for these securities rose 72% in the last twelve months on the backs of elevated yields and the temporary sugar-high of low benchmark interest rates.
Is this the new version of the '08 CDO implosion? We'll be waiting to see if Whalen is indeed on the money with his predictions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.