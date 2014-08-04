10 Brilliant Marketing Stunts That Put Startups On The Map

The marketing stunt can be a valuable tool for any company. Last week, Microsoft employees released a ridiculous “Sexy And I Know It” parody featuring the Surface tablet, and despite the horrible lyrics and dancing, it actually made the Surface look sort of cool.

But Microsoft — and even the Surface — already has a defined image. No matter how the video turned out, Microsoft would still be Microsoft.

A startup has more to potentially gain from a successful marketing stunt than any other kind of company. Without defined brand images in the minds of consumers, some clever PR can easily turn a fledgling startup into a superstar brand in a matter of weeks.

