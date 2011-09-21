The 10 Hot Brazilian Startups You Need To Watch

A Kiss from Brazil

Just like its super models, Brazil’s economy is smoking hot! With 80,000,000 Internet users and the country’s GPD growth rate at well over 7%, the home of Ronaldinho and Gisele figures to be a bastion of investment over the next decade.



We figured you’d like to know about the tech startups making noise there, so we did a little research. Home to the original Youtube, Videolog.tv, Brazil is mimicking many of the successful trends that began in the U.S.

Peixe Urbano is beating Groupon inside Brazil Date Founded: March 2010 Founder: Julio Vasconcellos

Concept: Daily deals site

Funding: General Atlantic, Benchmark Capital, and Tiger Global Management Why You Should Care: Within the first year of existence, Peixe Urbano had 11 million registered users. The daily deals site has raised $8 million, led by Benchmark Capital, and employs 750 people. With 200 million people in Brazil, and a culture that thoroughly enjoys it's social media, Peixe Urbano is poised for a solid growth story. LikeStore is the Store inside Facebook Date Founded: April 2011 Founder: Gabriel Borges Concept: A platform that allows consumers to buy goods on Facebook.

Funding: N/A

Why You Should Care: Brazil loves it's social media, and apparently it's e-commerce - web sales grew in Brazil at a rate of 41% YoY in 2010. The company also works with major brands to design specific applications that allow them to sell their goods on Facebook. The more time spent online and on Facebook, the more exposure LikeStore will recieve. Samba Tech allows ESPN to stream video inside Brazil Date Founded: 2004 Founder: Gustavo Caetano

Concept: Online video platform

Funding: DFJ FIR Capital Why You Should Care: The company is part of MIT's Sloan Program, dedicated to global entreprenurship in emerging markets, and has $3 million in backing from DFJ FIR Capital. It's main product, Liquid, has made Samba Tech the leading online video platform provider in Latin America, with clients including Bloomberg, ESPN, and MTV. BuscaPe lets you compare and price goods before buying Date Founded: June 1999 Founder: Romero Rodriguez

Concept: Price comparison site

Funding: Nasper Unlimited Why You Should Care: The company was acquired in 2009 by Naspers Limited, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, for $342 million. BuscaPe also offers daily deals on travel packages and consumer products, sells it's technology to other web sites looking to duplicate BuscaPe's success. Baby.com.br does what you think it does Date Founded: 2010 Founders: Kimball Thomas and Davis Smith Concept: E-commerce for baby products Funding: Monashees Capital, Ron Conway of SV Angel, and Harvard's annual Business Plan Contest Why You Should Care: Started by Harvard and Wharton MBA students, baby.com.br sells and delivers baby products to Brazilians, with 24/7 free delivery. The company was started in 2010 and figures to be a potential buyout candidate within a few years. Quidsi, the former American parent company of Soap.com and Diapers.com was acquired by Amazon for $545 million in November 2010. OQVestir is for the ladies who shop online Date Founded: 2009 Founder: Mariana Medeiros Concept: Online shopping for womens clothing, accessories, and health and beauty products.

Funding: N/A

Why You Should Care: As the Brazilian consumer moves to the web for more of it's shopping needs, OQVestir stands to benefit a great deal. Unlike in the United States, OQVestir is one of the only major players in this space, tailoring specifically to women. ClickOn is another Groupon clone Date Founded: May 2010 Founder: Marcelo Macedo Concept: Daily Deals site Funding: Mosaic Why You Should Care: ClickOn is Brazils up and coming Groupon. So, let's call it Brazil's Living Social. If you agree with our $3 billion valuation of Living Social here in the U.S., you can imagine there's a lot of dough to be made at ClickOn as well. Shoes4You allows women to wear different shoes all the time! Date Founded: September 2011 Founder: Oliver Grinda

Concept: A subscription model that allows women to rent shoes on a monthly basis.

Funding: Accel Partner and Redpoint Why You Should Care: Very much like it's American counterpart, ShoeDazzle, which we estimate to be worth $280 million, this company is very young and has a large amount of growth potential as Brazil's online consumption of goods continues to rise. Also, founder Oliver Grinda is a veteran in Brazilian e-commerce. Viajanet gets you in the sky Date Founded: Late 2009 Founder: Alex Todres and Bob Rossato Concept: Online travel booking Funding: Redpoint Ventures and General Catalyst Why You Should Care: Brazils leading online travel booker is also backed by Redpoint, which injected $19 million in fresh capital during May of 2011. Latin America's online travel booking, as a percentage of total travel booking, is expected to grow from 14% in 2010 to 20% in 2012. Vostu is productivity's worst enemy Date Founded: June 2007 Founder: Josh Kushner,Daniel Kafie and Mario Schlosser Concept: Online and social gaming

Funding: Accel Partner and Tiger Global Management

Why You Should Care: A member of this years Digital 100 list, Vosto is expected to have at least 550 employees by the end of this year, and keeps offices in New York, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires. We estimate the company's value at $300 million.* *We incorrectly stated Vostu's valuation at $100 million. Its most recent post-money valuation was much larger, at $300 million.

