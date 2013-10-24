The 10 Most Successful Brands On Instagram Video [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Recently released numbers from social video analytics firm Unruly found that MTV was the most-shared brand on Instagram video during a one-month span beginning in early September. MTV was followed by the NBA, Peanuts, GoPro, The Miami Heat, Wendy’s, Topshop, Starbucks, ABC, and HBO’s Girls.

Levi’s will no longer use Wieden + Kennedy as its agency of record, Ad Age reports. Wieden was responsible for the “Go Forth” campaign that used readings of classic poetry and high-end photography to inspire down-on-their-luck customers after the financial crash.

Identity theft protection company LifeLock has named Lowe Campbell Ewald its agency of record. LifeLock has previously worked with California-based Dailey, as well as Wieden+Kennedy.

Reuters reports that the search alliance forged by Yahoo and Microsoft to slow down Google is on the fritz. According to the story, Yahoo wanted to hold off switching to Microsoft technology in certain markets until CEO Marissa Mayer had a chance to discuss it with whoever becomes Microsoft CEO after Steve Ballmer’s departure.

Sean “Diddy” Combs premiered his new Revolt music television network last night with a broadcast from the steps of a home once occupied by the late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G. The first music video played was Biggie’s 1994 hit “Juicy.”

Several in-store analytics firms that track customers through their mobile phones agreed to a privacy policy that will require them to make clear to customers that they are being tracked and offer them a chance to opt out. The deal was brokered by tracking firms like Euclid and Radius Networks, policy group The Future of Privacy Forum, and U.S. senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

BBC News has entered into a deal to use Twitter’s Amplify platform. The BBC will serve short, original video news reports on trending topics in sponsored tweets, with a pre-roll video attached.

AdExchanger looks at Amazon’s efforts to incentivise mobile developers to create apps for Amazon devices.

Publicis Groupe announced it has purchased the Indian marketing agency Beehive Communications. The firm has more than 130 employees and works in digital, media, reputation management, research, and brand activation.

