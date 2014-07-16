10 Brands That Might Not Survive 2015

Every year some brands rise while others fall.

To celebrate this, 24/7 Wall St. released its annual list of 10 brands it predicts will be extinct by the end of the year.

The organisation reports that because mergers and acquisitions are at an all-time high, some brands will simply disappear because they are so profitable. Others, however, won’t be so lucky.

24/7 prides itself on the fact that 24 of the 49 brands its named on these lists (Leap Wireless and Research In Motion) have in fact disappeared while others (including Volvo, Olympus, and the WNBA) continue to underperform.

This year’s list predicts a few apparel companies, food brands, and an airline, among others, will be gone by the end of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.