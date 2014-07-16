10 Brands That Might Not Survive 2015

Every year some brands rise while others fall.
To celebrate this, 24/7 Wall St. released its annual list of 10 brands it predicts will be extinct by the end of the year.
The organisation reports that because mergers and acquisitions are at an all-time high, some brands will simply disappear because they are so profitable. Others, however, won’t be so lucky.
24/7 prides itself on the fact that 24 of the 49 brands its named on these lists (Leap Wireless and Research In Motion) have in fact disappeared while others (including Volvo, Olympus, and the WNBA) continue to underperform.
This year’s list predicts a few apparel companies, food brands, and an airline, among others, will be gone by the end of 2015.
Teens don't want to shop at stores like Aeropostale, Abercrombie & Fitch, and American Eagle anymore, and Aeropostale tops the list for brands they don't wear.
Fast fashion stores like Forever21 and H&M are much more appealing to teens. These brands can produce cheap, trendy items quickly and traditional retailers are having a hard time keeping up.
24/7 reports that Aeropostale's revenue fell 12% from the same period last year, down to $US396 million, and predicts impending extinction for the brand.
24/7 Wall St. doesn't think BlackBerry, previously Research In Motion, can survive on its own, especially in an iPhone-crazed world.
Once holding 19.5% of the global smartphone market, the company now only holds about 1%, according to 24/7's report. In June, the company reported a 76% decrease in phone shipments compared to the same period one year ago.
Time Warner Cable is set to be bought by Comcast for $US45.2 billion this year. If the deal goes through, the two biggest cable companies would come together to form one super cable company, reaching over 30 million subscribers.
The merger has however raised concerns that the two companies would control nearly one third of the cable TV market in the U.S., creating fewer options for people in terms of service providers. But many project that the deal will go through, regardless.
Shutterfly still leads the way in online photo printing services, but no one really wants to print photos anymore.
Although the company's revenue rose about 22% from last year, shares fell about 18%.
It's also hard to keep up with online sharing outlets like DropBox and Instagram, so 24/7 predicts that sooner or later Shutterfly will be acquired by the likes of an Apple or Amazon.
Swiss chocolate company Lindt & Sprungli announced that it will buy Russell Stover on Monday and the deal is expected to close in August or September.
Russell Stover is the third largest candy company in the U.S. and the deal will allow Lindt to expand in North America.
Zynga hit it big for a while with FarmVille. So big, in fact, that Facebook jumped on the chance to incorporate the game onto its own site.
But when the gaming company couldn't deliver another hit, Facebook and Zynga ended their partnership. Plus, people seem to be much more excited these days by games like Candy Crush made by King Digital.
Hillshire Brands recently expanded when it acquired Pinnacle Foods in May and other companies took notice.
Tyson became interested in Hillson, and the two companies made a $8.55 million deal. Hillshire did have to terminate its agreement with Pinnacle Foods during the merger, but the deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
First, there was that mishap with the see-through yoga pants that saw a recall Lululemon recall 17% of its yoga pants. Then, the company's CEO stepped down. Things started to look up in March with a 9% surge in shares, only to be followed by a pretty big drop in profits in June.
24/7 Wall Street attributes Lululemon possible demise to stores like Gap and Forever21 that are pushing their way into the athletic wear marketplace.
Also, the list includes stats like a 50% drop in stock from the company's peak in June of 2013 and a net income drop from $US47 million to $US19 million.
