10 Huge Brands That Committed Suicide

Circuit City flopped for many reasons -- failure to manage its inventory and website are two major causes of the electronics retailer's decline.

What makes the Circuit City case unique, however, is the lesson in the value of one's best employees.

In March of 2007, Circuit City set itself on a slippery slope when it fired 3,400 of its highest paid workers. The company said that replacing these employees with those willing to work for less was part of an effort to improve the bottom line.

Analysts were quick to note an almost immediate decline in Circuit City's business. About 60 per cent of the employees fired held in-store positions: '...this is clearly why April sales were worse,' said Tim Allen, an analyst with Jefferies & Co. 'They were replaced with less knowledgeable associates.'

The Washington Post reported that the job cuts were 'backfiring.' By early 2009, all of Circuit City's stores were closed.