What 10 Brands' Terrible Websites Looked Like In The 1990s

Aaron Taube
Burger King website first dayweb.archive.org

Over the past several years, consumer brands like Oreo have started making the trip to SXSWi, the annual tech festival taking place right now in Austin, Texas.

But once upon a time, brands were not nearly as tech savvy.

We used the Wayback Machine, which archives old websites, to dig up the truly terrible sites brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald’s had when they first launched in the mid-90s. Remember, these sites were built back in the day when no one really know what a web site was supposed to look like.

McDonalds: Nov. 10, 1996

McDonalds: Now

JCPenney: Dec. 20, 1996

JCPenney: Now

Pepsi: Dec. 19, 1996

Pepsi: Now

Blockbuster: Oct. 19, 1996

Blockbuster: Now

Burger King: Dec. 26, 1996

Burger King: Now

JPMorgan: June 16, 1997

JPMorgan: Now

Staples: Dec. 25, 1996

Staples: Now

Walmart: Dec. 31, 1996

Walmart: Now

Home Depot: Nov. 5, 1996

Home Depot: Now

Coca-Cola: Jan. 15, 1998

Coca-Cola: Now

