APPS OF THE WEEK: Watch March Madness For Free And Chat With Strangers

This is our list of apps and feature-packed updates for productivity, social networking, March Madness, and even carpentry on your phone.

Localscope elegantly combines social networking data with Google Maps Localscope is for three things: sharing your current location with friends, finding locations around you where people have checked in (on Four Square) or tweeted about, or just finding a local coffee shop. The killer feature in Localscope is being able to visualise tweets and Four Square check-ins in the area around you. Directly from the app, you can share your location to a variety of social networks like Facebook and Twitter, as well as your current location to your Address Book or open it in Google Maps. Price: $1.99, iOS Webroot Mobile Security features valuable privacy tools like call and SMS blocking Webroot Mobile is a security suite for Android that features remote lock/wipe, password recovery, virus scans, secure web browsing, and a commitment to not slowing down your phone or browser, according to Webroot. Another great feature is the ability to filter unwanted calls and text messages. Price: free (but not for long, app is in Beta), Android Foodspotting lets you geo tag your meal and view others on a map Foodspotting finally made its way to Android this month--so now just about everyone can partake in the fun of tagging your meal online and sharing it with others. The app also enables you to search for restaurants, see the latest foods that have been 'spotted,' and even jazz it up a bit using its Instagram integration. Price: free for Lite version, Android and iOS Bills - On Your Table HD is the most beautiful way to keep track of your expenses Bills for iPhone and iPod Touch was decent, but the app seemed to demand more screen real estate. Developer PoweryBase listened and provided this bill-reminding app with an intuitive and practical, yet gorgeous user interface on your iPad. Push reminders, a useful calendar, and a convenient passcode lock are among a few of its features. Also, once you sign up, you have access to a website that lets you access your information from your desktop. Price; $4.99, iPad (for HD version) QR Droid can turn your contact information into a scan-able code for other Android phones QR Droid is the only QR code scanner and decoder that you need for your Android device. The killer feature of QR Droid is the ability to generate a QR code that can contain a variety of information, from contact information, a geo-location, a URL, bookmarks, and even a calendar event. The app includes Android integration to allow you to share your codes in a variety of ways. Price: free, Android NCAA March Madness On Demand streams every game live to your device NCAA March Madness on Demand is taking a page from MLB At Bat except offering it for free. Every game, streamed to your iOS device complete with brackets, customisable alerts (there's even one option to be alerted when a current game is going into overtime), and more. Watch your favourite teams over Wi-Fi or 3G, then make your predictions in the built-in Bracket Challenge to compete with others. Price: free, iOS Yobongo lets you chat live with people nearby Yobongo is a brand new app that lets you hop in and start chatting with strangers in your city. If you really hit it off, you can start a private conversation. This is no ChatRoulette, however. Yobongo monitors your location and the topics you write about, hoping to connect you with people that are not only close in proximity to yourself, but of like mind. For now, it's only works in San Francisco, Austin, and New York City. Price: free, iOS (now), Android (coming soon) - Read our more in-depth take on Yobongo here Top seller Infinity Blade updated with tons of new content Infinity Blade is one of the best selling and most gorgeous games for iOS. The price has come down to make it a real 'can't miss' opportunity, and developer ChAIR seems committed to offering frequent free content updates to please users. Just-released Content Pack #2 includes 10 stunning new enemies and 30 new weapons and items to collect and upgrade. ChAIR says Content Pack #3 is in the pipeline already. Price: $5.99, iOS Date Calculator ensures you never forget birthdays or anniversaries There are plenty of apps that claim to keep you on track with birthdays and important dates, but what makes Date Calculator - D-Day unique is that it makes waiting a little more fun. Countdown clocks are built in to each date, and we enjoyed the Push Notifications as well as the ability to import/export to the iOS calendar. We like that this app doesn't try to do too much. Keeping your special dates in a separate calendar ensures you never lose them in the mix of your daily activities. Photo Measures is a life-saver for carpenters and home-improvers alike Photo Measures is essential for anybody looking to remodel or decorate their home, and the app's brand new iPad-optimised version is catered specifically for a bigger screen. With this app, all you need to do is take a picture, input your measurements, and then never have to worry about lugging papers to Home Depot again. colour coding, tools to organise your photos by room, and the ability to use various units are among the very practical features this app offers. Price: $2.99, iOS

