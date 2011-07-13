10 Books Your Boss Doesn't Want You To Read

21 Dirty Tricks at Work is simply the best book ever written about office politics. Most books about office politics try to make all nice-nice. They explain that office politics are part of the game, and that if you approach politics with the right attitude, your ability to work with others will ensure that you succeed. That's good to know, except that it's a load of horse manure.

Rather than the HR-approved junk that you'll find elsewhere, this book actually describes, in detail, the kind of low-down nasty crap that the managers and co-workers can and will use to make sure that you get stuck with all the work and none of the credit. This is office politics in the real world, baby, and it's not pretty.

Your boss doesn't want you to read this book because it will make you immune when the boss wants to pull a dirty trick on you. More importantly, you'll know exactly how to use the same dirty tricks to get your way, regardless of what the boss really wants.

BOTTOM LINE: Read this book and you'll outmaneuver your boss every time.

Amazon: 21 Dirty Tricks at Work: How to Win at Office Politics