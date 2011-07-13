10 Books Your Boss Doesn't Want You To Read

Photo: Flickr
Some of these books reveal the corporate underbelly or explain how to get ahead without your manager’s blessing. Others encourage behaviours that, while fun and profitiable for you, are guaranteed to drive your manager batty.
This post originally appeared at BNET.
21 Dirty Tricks at Work is simply the best book ever written about office politics. Most books about office politics try to make all nice-nice. They explain that office politics are part of the game, and that if you approach politics with the right attitude, your ability to work with others will ensure that you succeed. That's good to know, except that it's a load of horse manure.
Rather than the HR-approved junk that you'll find elsewhere, this book actually describes, in detail, the kind of low-down nasty crap that the managers and co-workers can and will use to make sure that you get stuck with all the work and none of the credit. This is office politics in the real world, baby, and it's not pretty.
Your boss doesn't want you to read this book because it will make you immune when the boss wants to pull a dirty trick on you. More importantly, you'll know exactly how to use the same dirty tricks to get your way, regardless of what the boss really wants.
BOTTOM LINE: Read this book and you'll outmaneuver your boss every time.
Amazon: 21 Dirty Tricks at Work: How to Win at Office Politics
Wasting time at work is a time-honored tradition. But why do something unimaginative like play solitaire or surf for porn, when you can play an elaborate prank on your co-workers? What could be a better pick-me-up on a long Wednesday afternoon, for example, than hiding a cell phone in the ceiling of the conference room and then calling the number during a customer presentation?
Cubicle Warfare contains enough pranks to fill an entire lifetime of malingering and it gives precise, step-by-step instructions for executing even the most elaborate. More importantly, it promotes the idea that the real purpose of the workplace is to provide you with entertainment as well as a salary.
Your boss doesn't want you to read this book because, rightly or wrongly, he believes that office pranks are a drain on productivity. Especially if one of them involves, say, replacing the door to his office with finished drywall (my personal favourite). And taking a video of his reaction and posting it on YouTube:
BOTTOM LINE: Read this book and you can finally get even.
This award winning book blasts the roof off the myth that outsourcing to China can be done without a reduction in product quality. It reveals industry secrets, such as the dangerous practice of quality fade, which is the deliberate and secret habit of Chinese manufacturers to widen profit margins through the reduction of quality.
Poorly Made in China explains why Chinese suppliers feel they have little to lose by placing consumer safety at risk for the sake of greater profit, which is why the United States now suffers from poisoned toys, adulterated medicine, and so forth. It also explains why so many U.S. brands are going down the toilet due to sub-standard products whose only American component is the brand name.
Your boss doesn't want you to read this book because she and her superiors and peers were snookered by fast-talking Chinese executives, and built an entire manufacturing strategy on a flawed premise that they could get quality on the cheap.
BOTTOM LINE: Read this book and you'll realise that American management is incredibly naive.
Amazon: Poorly Made in China: An Insider's Account of the China Production Game
The Good Old Days draws upon prints and photographs from the Bettmann Archive to illustrate what life was really like in the United States from the 1870s to the 1910 or so, when laissez faire capitalism was the law of the land. This makes it the perfect book if you want to discover the utopia that is the natural result of a business environment without labour unions.
You'll learn how the lack of workplace safety resulted in the death of thousands of workers every year. You'll learn how railroad companies paid the families of workers who died on the job exactly one week's wage. You'll learn how children were forced to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, on machines that could remove a hand if any mistake was made.
The reason that your boss doesn't want you to read this book is that it reveals all too clearly why labour unions are pretty good idea, when you consider the alternative, which is sociopathic corporate behaviour.Since your boss is probably pushing you to work 60 hour weeks with no overtime pay, this book might convince you that a labour union might not be all that bad an idea.
BOTTOM LINE: Read this book, and you might want to join or form a labour union.
Forget everything you know about job-hunting. All that stuff about sending out resumes, answering interview questions, and registering on job boards. All that stuff is completely nonsense. Almost nobody gets a job using those traditional methods, and nobody ever gets a GOOD job that way.
Ask the Headhunter provides the step by step methods that high powered executive headhunters use to develop opportunities for their job-hunting clients. Much of Nick's advice sees heretical at first, but once you actually understand how the business world really works, his methods have the undeniable ring of truth.
Your boss doesn't want you to read this book because, armed with its contents, there's absolutely no reason on God's green earth that you won't be able to go out, today, and find a better job than the one you've already got. It's that simple.
BTW, the author Nick Corcodilos also authored twp new e-book How Can I Change Careers? and How to Work with Headhunters.
BOTTOM LINE: Read this book, and you'll be able to find your dream job... somewhere else.
Amazon: Ask the Headhunter: Reinventing the Interview to Win the Job
