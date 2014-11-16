10 Amazing Boats You Can Rent On Airbnb

Staying in an Airbnb rental offers travellers a unique alternative to the traditional hotel.
From yurts to treehouses, there’s a ton of variety for the more adventurous traveller.
Airbnb also has an impressive selection of sailboats and houseboats that any water lover would enjoy. We’ve rounded up some of the best of them here.
Landlubbers need not apply.
The bedroom is air-conditioned, and a complimentary breakfast is provided each morning. There's only one bedroom, but the upper suite room can also be reserved for an additional fee.
Cost: $US95/night
Accommodates: 6
Location: Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong
Colourful interiors make for a fun getaway, and all of the hot Los Angeles spots are a quick trip away.
Cost: $US215/night
Accommodates: 4
Location: Marina del Rey, California
The boat was built in the 1930s but has a modern central heating system. The neighbours like to swim in the water around the boat when the weather is warm.
Cost: $US115/night
Accommodates: 2
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
With one bedroom and a living room, this charming houseboat may be small, but it offers unparalleled views of the Eiffel Tower.
Cost: $US256/night
Accommodates: 2
Location: Paris, France
The boat can accommodate two people in one bedroom and two more on pull-out beds. It's based in the Sicilian town of Palermo, but it can be taken out of the harbour by a skipper.
Cost: $US90/night
Accommodates: 4
Location: Palermo, Italy
It has two bedrooms and a terrace that looks out on the harbour. It's about 15 minutes outside the city center, but the owner says the water is clean enough to take a dip.
Cost: $US177/night
Accommodates: 6
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
The boat is relatively large, with three double bedrooms and a bar and lounge area. It may be a bit far from Paris' main sights, but staying here is an experience in itself.
Cost: $US410/night
Accommodates: 8
Location: Puteaux, France
Guests can enjoy the view of the port from the boat or take 'Odysseus' out for a sail with the owner.
Cost: $US64/night
Accommodates: 2
Location: Gran Canaria, Spain
The apartment is so modern and open that you'd never know you were floating on a canal in Amsterdam. The owners also provide two bikes free of charge.
Cost: $US147/night
Accommodates: 2
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
