10 Amazing Boats You Can Rent On Airbnb

Madeline Stone
Boat airbnbAirbnbYou can rent this Copenhagen houseboat on Airbnb.

Staying in an Airbnb rental offers travellers a unique alternative to the traditional hotel.

From yurts to treehouses, there’s a ton of variety for the more adventurous traveller.

Airbnb also has an impressive selection of sailboats and houseboats that any water lover would enjoy. We’ve rounded up some of the best of them here.

Landlubbers need not apply.

Float in a Chinese teak-wood boat in Hong Kong.

The bedroom is air-conditioned, and a complimentary breakfast is provided each morning. There's only one bedroom, but the upper suite room can also be reserved for an additional fee.

Cost: $US95/night

Accommodates: 6

Location: Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Live your California dream on this sailboat.

Colourful interiors make for a fun getaway, and all of the hot Los Angeles spots are a quick trip away.

Cost: $US215/night

Accommodates: 4

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Hop aboard an antique freighter in Amsterdam.

The boat was built in the 1930s but has a modern central heating system. The neighbours like to swim in the water around the boat when the weather is warm.

Cost: $US115/night

Accommodates: 2

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sleep on the Seine, right across from the Eiffel Tower.

With one bedroom and a living room, this charming houseboat may be small, but it offers unparalleled views of the Eiffel Tower.

Cost: $US256/night

Accommodates: 2

Location: Paris, France

Plan a romantic getaway on this sailboat in Italy.

The boat can accommodate two people in one bedroom and two more on pull-out beds. It's based in the Sicilian town of Palermo, but it can be taken out of the harbour by a skipper.

Cost: $US90/night

Accommodates: 4

Location: Palermo, Italy

Explore Copenhagen from this houseboat.

It has two bedrooms and a terrace that looks out on the harbour. It's about 15 minutes outside the city center, but the owner says the water is clean enough to take a dip.

Cost: $US177/night

Accommodates: 6

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Relax in a barge in a small neighbourhood just outside Paris.

The boat is relatively large, with three double bedrooms and a bar and lounge area. It may be a bit far from Paris' main sights, but staying here is an experience in itself.

Cost: $US410/night

Accommodates: 8

Location: Puteaux, France

Cruise the Canary Islands on this mahogany and teak sailboat.

Guests can enjoy the view of the port from the boat or take 'Odysseus' out for a sail with the owner.

Cost: $US64/night

Accommodates: 2

Location: Gran Canaria, Spain

Get some shut-eye on a London canal boat.

Sleeping on 'Jessie' is a unique experience -- at just 6 foot, 10 inches wide, the boat is close quarters for four people. The deck is a great place to people watch.

Cost: $US229/night

Accommodates: 4

Location: Central London, England

Stay in style at this 'apartment on a boat.'

The apartment is so modern and open that you'd never know you were floating on a canal in Amsterdam. The owners also provide two bikes free of charge.

Cost: $US147/night

Accommodates: 2

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Now see a gorgeous house on more solid ground.

A House Designed By Bill Gates' Architect Is On The Market For $US6.5 Million »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.