10 Bizarre Company rumours

Time and time again Procter & Gamble has had to defend itself against accusations it is a front for Satanists.

The devil is in the details of the company logo, the oft-relayed claim says. The familiar, human-faced half-moon symbol, accompanied with 13 stars, is said to be a mark of the devil and incorporates the supposedly evil number 666.

A version of the rumour also claims a top executive was unusually forthright during a talk show interview and fessed up to the whole worshiping-Lucifer thing. He punctuated the confession to the host (the name of which has changed over the years to include Phil Donahue, Sally Jessy Raphael and Oprah) with the statement: 'There are not enough Christians in the United States to make a difference.'

Procter & Gamble isn't the only company to be slandered with claimed ties to the Church of Satan; McDonald's and Liz Claiborne have had to fight similar rumours.

Lucent Technologies inflamed evangelicals for its vaguely devilish name and a logo fanatics compare to a fiery circle of Hell. Apple's company logo, an apple with a bite taken out of it, has been compared to the forbidden fruit of knowledge the serpent offered Adam and Eve.

The Procter & Gamble rumours are unique in that they led to a series of lawsuits against a competitor. A volley of lawsuits about the accusations began in 1997 between P&G and Amway, a company that has long sold household items beauty care products and nutrition supplements through a network of independent distributors.

In its initial suit, P&G claimed Amway distributors spread the rumour. Amway countered with a suit that said P&G funded a 'rogue Web site' that 'foments hate rhetoric about Amway, its employees and its distributors' and referred to the company as 'a cult.' It also claimed P&G 'hatched a plan to make Amway the publicity scapegoat for the Satanism rumour.'

Amway's defence, according to court filings, is that the the rumour was 'running rampant in southern Florida and Houston, Texas' before any distributor repeated the rumour via company voice mail in late April 1995. It did admit that a distributor, believing the rumour to be true, forwarded the accusation to about 20 other distributors. A retraction was issued at the company's urging.

'If you hear any rumours saying anything to the effect that they are practicing Satanism and their symbols on their products are Satanic, then it is absolutely, 100% false,' the distributor wrote. 'We don't want any bad rumours about any competitor or non-competitors on any company anywhere ever going out from us.'

Nevertheless, in 2007, P&G won a jury award of $19.3 million in the suit against four former Amway distributors.