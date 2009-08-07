10 Bing Jingles Microsoft Rejected

Microsoft (MSFT) recently announced the winner of its Bing jingle contest, which it held on Google’s (GOOG) YouTube service.



The top jingle was “Bing Goes the Internet” by Jonathan Mann, known on YouTube as “The Rock Cookie Bottom.”

But there are plenty of rejects!

Microsoft has tagged 28 “favourites” from its contest, ranging from some very creative stuff to people singing over computer graphics.

