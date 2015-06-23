Here's why it doesn't really matter who is on the $10 bill

Controversy is stirring up over the $US10 bill.

But it isn’t as important as everyone thinks it is.

On June 17th, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that the new $US10 note, set to be unveiled in 2020, will feature a woman who represents democratic values.

Alexander Hamilton, the creator of the American financial system and the nation’s first treasury secretary, is currently on the bill.

“We have only made changes to the faces on our currency a few times since bills were first put into circulation, and I’m proud that the new 10 will be the first bill in more than a century to feature the portrait of a woman,” Lew said.

But not everyone is joining in celebration.

On his blog Monday, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he was “appalled” by the decision to remove Hamilton, and suggested instead that a deserving woman replace Andrew Jackson, “a man of many unattractive qualities and a poor president.”

Meanwhile Americans are throwing around names like Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Beyoncé for the greenback.

While the conversation heats up, Business Insider looked through Treasury Department data and found that the $US10 bill was actually the second least printed in 2014.

In fact, it only represents about 8.1% of the total US notes printed last year.

In other words, more than half of the US population will finally get recognition on our currency, but only on 8.1% of it.

And it’s not like 2014 is an abnormal year. The chart below shows that the $US10 bill has consistently been one of the least-printed notes since 2018.

