The 10 Biggest Things That Will Happen With The Internet In 2015

Jillian D'Onfro
With the year winding down, it’s time to look ahead. 

Ben Schachter from Macquarie Securities highlighted the top ten tech things we should expect to see explode in 2015. 

Internet of Things

Soon, nearly everything will be internet connected.

Schachter says we'll see a burst of connectedness in 'virtually all areas of the economy,' including home automation, transportation, and healthcare.

Big Data

Big data -- a buzzy term that alludes to new tools that help companies analyse massive amounts of data -- will continue to mature into a huge market.

Companies will continue increasing the utility of data, Schachter writes.

Wearables

Prepare to see even more fitness gadgets, health monitors, and smart glasses.

'We're just getting started.'

Improved Internet Access

A Project Loon balloon

Google and Facebook are both trying to drive faster speeds and more connectivity, in the US and abroad.

In 2015 we'll see advancements with Google's Project Loon, Google Fibre, and Facebook's Internet.org.

Payments

A customer makes a purchase with a MasterCard using Apple Pay on the iPhone 6.

Even though Apple wasn't the first company to take a stab at mobile payments, Apple Pay made much more of an initial splash than its predecessors, and the space is expected to ramp up quickly in 2015.

Commerce: Amazon versus. everyone else

Amazon takes vastly more ecommerce sales than anyone else -- an expected $US91 billion in sales this year, more than the next dozen largest e-tailors combined. Next year, it will continue to take share, but Google, Alibaba, eBay, and others 'will try to help large and small local players fight back.'

Ad Targeting Improving

'The science of search (advertising) has finally come to display,' Schachter writes.

You'll start to see video advertisements become much more tailored to your to your interests.

Virtual/Augmented Reality

What Magic Leap's tech could look like

Oculus and Google Glass are the biggest names in virtual reality, but a startup called Magic Leap also entered the the scene this fall with a $US542 million investment led by Google.

The technology 'needs a lot of innovation and improvements, but it's time is coming,' Schachter writes.

