The 10 Biggest Things That Will Happen With The Internet In 2015

With the year winding down, it’s time to look ahead.
Ben Schachter from Macquarie Securities highlighted the top ten tech things we should expect to see explode in 2015.
Soon, nearly everything will be internet connected.
Schachter says we'll see a burst of connectedness in 'virtually all areas of the economy,' including home automation, transportation, and healthcare.
Big data -- a buzzy term that alludes to new tools that help companies analyse massive amounts of data -- will continue to mature into a huge market.
Companies will continue increasing the utility of data, Schachter writes.
Prepare to see even more fitness gadgets, health monitors, and smart glasses.
'We're just getting started.'
Even though Apple wasn't the first company to take a stab at mobile payments, Apple Pay made much more of an initial splash than its predecessors, and the space is expected to ramp up quickly in 2015.
Amazon takes vastly more ecommerce sales than anyone else -- an expected $US91 billion in sales this year, more than the next dozen largest e-tailors combined. Next year, it will continue to take share, but Google, Alibaba, eBay, and others 'will try to help large and small local players fight back.'
Oculus and Google Glass are the biggest names in virtual reality, but a startup called Magic Leap also entered the the scene this fall with a $US542 million investment led by Google.
The technology 'needs a lot of innovation and improvements, but it's time is coming,' Schachter writes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.