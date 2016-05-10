The 10 best-selling beer brands in the world

Photo: Getty Images

The global beer market is on track to generate $688.4 billion in sales by 2020. So, in having just a couple of percentage points share of this market, a beer brand can be hugely lucrative.

In recent years the hierarchy of international beer brands has been massively shaken up by the increasing popularity of the alcoholic drink in China. In fact, four of the ten top-selling beer brands globally are now Chinese, according to data shared with Business Insider by research firm Euromonitor.

We ranked the top ten beer brands according to Euromonitor below — some of which you may not recognise.

