The 10 Biggest Public Speaking Phobias And How To Overcome Them

This is a really tough one, especially for people who are used to winning over an audience quickly with their sense of humour. Word to the wise -- don't hinge your momentum on whether or not someone laughs at a joke. Remember, you cannot control what an audience finds funny, so why base your success or comfort level on something you cannot control? Sometimes our ears play tricks on us, and a joke we thought fell flat actually got a few chuckles, but we were too hopped up on adrenaline to hear it.

What you can control is whether the content meets the audience's needs for information, or insights. If you are 100% devoted to developing a presentation or speech that puts the audience FIRST, you won't be so reliant on jokes to warm them up. You'll be focused on designing content that is a) interesting b) memorable and c) actionable and useful. If you decide to slide a joke in here or there, because that is how you roll, then by all means do it! But it is hardly the emphasis, and your self esteem is not attached to it.

Occasionally, even if you've done everything right, you still get a cold kettle of fish staring back at you from the audience. Here is the best tip I can give you: Get them talking. It could be that you've missed something critical about what they need. It could be any number of things. But one thing we know about adult learning is this: Adults often learn best by talking about their own experiences. So whatever it is you're presenting, build in some opportunities for discussion. Prepare 3-5 questions ahead of time, and if it's a huge group, ask for a show of hands vs. asking someone to bravely answer a question in front of 1500 people. Even just that limited amount of exchange between speaker and listener can warm up even the coldest crowd.