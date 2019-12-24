From next-level charcuterie boards to seltzer, here are the biggest food trends of the decade

Lisa Paradise, Brett Jordan, Exa Zim

  • Environmental awareness brought a rise in veganism, flexitarianism, non-dairy milks, and locally-sourced foods.
  • Some old-school foods were given a new life this decade with the rise of hot sauce and the artsy charcuterie board.
  • Food halls became the best spot to try out all the food a city has to offer and beer was pushed aside for alcoholic seltzer.
