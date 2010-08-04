The 10 Biggest Design Failures Of The Last 25 Years

Photo: The Infrastructurist
There have been great feats of architecture and design in the last quarter century, with structures and building innovations that have stretched our minds and imaginations.But for every yin there must be a yang — and just as we’ve seen architectural marvels, so have we seen utter disasters.
Here is a list of the 10 biggest design debacles from around the globe in the last 25 years. Most of them cost billions of dollars, and sometimes even human lives. All text is by Alexa Miller.
Looks like the Wild West isn't the only place filled with ghost towns. In 2004 in an effort to increase its gross domestic product, the Chinese government decided to build the Kangbashi District of Ordos about 18 miles away from the original populated city. This new city was built in just five years, and $352 million was spent on roads alone. Even though a majority of the homes and apartments have been sold, most have been bought as investments by a wide range of financiers. As such, the town that was intended to house over one million residents remains completely empty and deserted.
Who knew this 2.5 million gallon aquarium, home to 33,000 fish including 400 sharks and stingrays, would be a bust? Literally? Part of the $20 million Downtown Burj Dubai development project, the Dubai Aquarium is located in the world's largest shopping mall, the Dubai Mall. An astounding 60,000 tickets were sold for the Dubai Aquarium and Discovery Centre in the first five days of its opening in 2008. But within two short years, disaster struck. On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2010 the central part of the mall had to be evacuated after officials found water gushing out of a crack in the aquarium's glass. It took six divers to stop the leak while workers mopped up the mess of water on the floor. No fish were harmed -- but the pride of the flashiest city in the world certainly took a dive.
While the blatant suggestiveness of the structures in Chelsea Waterside-Thomas Smith Park might go over the children's heads, it has definitely gotten the attention of adults. The park caused quite a stir when it was renovated in 2000, and Manhattan parents first got a look at its, well, unbelievably phallic shapes. Thomas Balsley, the landscape architect whose design for the park actually won a competition for the Department of Transportation, told The New York Observer that he could see the double entendre that everyone was referring to. 'See, we definitely got people talking,' Mr. Balsley said, laughing. 'People can say what they want to say, but the intent is harmless.
