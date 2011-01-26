The 10 Biggest Budget Shortfalls

Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada led the pack last year with the largest budget shortfalls. Unhappily for them, they lead the pack this year as well. The National Journal has a rundown of the top 10 state budget deficits, this year and last, and what the governors of those states propose to do about it.



The short answer is cut as much as possible and raise taxes and fees as much as they can get away with.

