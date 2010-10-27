Forget China: Check Out These 10 Mega-IPOs From India

Earlier this year, we told you about the madness of China’s IPO market, how money was flooding in, and driving record share sales to prices never before seen.



Now we take a look at India, the other major Asian economy burning from all the hot money flowing in.

India’s government wanted 2010/2011 to be 2-years of massive public sector disinvestment, but it isn’t going great thus far. The aim was to raise $8.5 billion, but the government is only at $450 million according to a report by Reuters.

But one IPO, the last on our list, sent the previous total skyrocketing to $3.5 billion: Coal India Ltd.

Private sector IPOs have led the pack thus far, but it’s the big government share offerings that are likely to wow in future months.

According to NDTV Profit, India’s Finance secretary Ashok Chawla believes the government is confident that all their IPOs will come out strong. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corp Ltd will see their shares go on sale in the last quarter of FY 2010.

So while there’s much more to look forward to, there’s plenty of boom already in this Indian IPO binge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.