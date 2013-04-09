10 Great Bicycle Accessories For Spring

One of the best ways to take advantage of the improving weather is to go for a bike ride.
Whether you’re taking a casual trip to the park or a hardcore journey, here are 10 bike accessories any cycling enthusiast would love.
Your mum never let you ride a bike without a helmet when you were a child and we doubt she wants you riding without one now.
Bicycling.com recommends the Giro Xar helmet. Its design includes 17 air channels to keep you cool and anti-bacterial pads to reduce the bad odor.
Price: $107.14
There are rear view mirrors available that attach to either the handlebar or helmet, providing a visual of what is going on behind you.
The Mirrycle MTB Bar End Mountain Bicycle Mirror, which mounts on a handlebar, will allow you to see forwards and backwards at the same time.
Price: $12.50
Any avid bike rider knows that blisters are all too common.
These Pearl Izumi Select Gloves will protect your hands and come in multiple colours.
Price: up to $24.99
You are riding your bike and you run over a nail, flattening your tire.
Don't panic; the Park Tool VP-1 Vulcanizing Patch Kit will help you quickly fix the tire and get back to riding.
Price: $2.98
Wearing a cotton t-shirt will leave you drenched in sweat, and you will look like an amateur.
Performance's Ultra Short Sleeve Jersey is recommended by bicycling.com because of its durability, contoured fit, and wicking fabric.
Price: $60.00
Instead of relying on water fountains, use the Camelback Podium Big Chill Bottle to keep your water cold and readily available.
Price: $12.52
The standard seats that come with bikes are often very uncomfortable.
If you want a seat that won't leave you sore, check out the Gel Pad Seat Cover by DerriAir.
Price: $44.94
Everyone needs to be ready for a flat tire, but do not carry a pump that takes up a lot of space or is unreliable.
The Topeak Pocket Rocket DXII is one of the best options, according to the experts at Bicycling.com.
Price: $21.80
Anyone who rides often needs a pair of bike shoes that clip onto the pedals.
Bicycling.com's editors recommend the Mavic Rush, which looks good and is super comfortable.
Price: $129.95
Seeing how far and how fast you go can provide great motivation to take out the bike again.
While there are plenty of apps with similar features, a clip-on speedometer like Planet Bike's Protege 9.0 9-Function Bike Computer gives information including current speed, speed comparator, ride time, and trip distance, and is completely weather-proof.
Price: $34.99
